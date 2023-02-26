Rihanna will follow up her Super Bowl halftime show with a performance at the Super Bowl of movies -- the Oscars. Producers of the telecast said last week that the music superstar will sing "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." With music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson and lyrics by Tems and Coogler, "Lift Me Up" is nominated for original song -- Rihanna's first Oscar nomination. Earlier this month, the Barbadian superstar, dressed in a bright red jumpsuit, plowed through 12 of her hits in 13 minutes at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. The performance doubled as an announcement to the world that she was pregnant with her second child. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide March 12. Among the Oscar competitors that Rihanna faces is Lady Gaga, who was nominated for "Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick." Lady Gaga co-wrote the song with BloodPop and it's her fourth nomination; she won in 2019 for "Shallow" with Bradley Cooper. Another nominee is Diane Warren, who received her 14th Oscar nomination for her song "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman." The prolific songwriter was recognized with an honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards last year. Other best original song nominees are M.M. Keeravaani's "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR," which was written by Chandrabose, and "This is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once." The latter track was created by Mitski, David Byrne and Ryan Lott, who along with his band Son Lux was also nominated for best original score.

The Jonas Brothers have released a new single and revealed an upcoming album and plans to hit Broadway for five shows next month. Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas announced last week that they'll use each night at the Marquis Theatre to focus on a different album, including "Jonas Brothers," "A Little Bit Longer," "Lines, Vines and Trying Times," "Happiness Begins" and their collection due in May, called simply "The Album." They are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18. The brothers have released the song "Wings" from "The Album," which is being executive-produced by Jon Bellion. Nick Jonas is no stranger to Broadway, having starred in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" in 2012, as well as roles in "Annie Get Your Gun," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Les Miserables." He and his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, helped produce the short-lived 2021 play "Chicken & Biscuits."