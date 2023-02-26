North Little Rock High School's bat problem called resolved; building reopens Monday

North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence will reopen and resume operations in most of the building Monday, Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski said Sunday, adding that the school had been declared safe after last week's infestation of bats.

Classes that take place in the upper K Tower, specifically K-217 and K-226, will be closed off until further notice, he said.

"This area has been identified as a possible point of entry for the bats," Pilewski said in an open letter to parents, students and staff of the North Little Rock School District. "The Principals will communicate where classes that meet in these rooms will convene as district staff and professional exterminators monitor bat activity and have the area professionally cleaned."

Pilewski said a cleaning company has been hired "to deep clean the cafeteria, the kitchen, and the affected classrooms."

Posters have been placed in the building to remind students and employees not to touch a bat should they encounter one.

"To date, no bats have been located or captured over the last several days," he said in his letter.

The building, which has been closed since Wednesday, is deemed safe by the Arkansas Department of Health, Pilewski said. Students and teachers shifted to remote learning last week after bats were discovered.

The district has been working with the state Health Department, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission about the bat problem and the plan to reopen Monday.