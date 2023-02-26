NORTH LITTLE ROCK notebook

Hub to host State of the County talk

For the first time, Pulaski County's chief executive officer will deliver his State of the County address at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub in North Little Rock at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The event at the hub, 204 E. Fourth St. in North Little Rock, will begin with a performance by the Argenta Community Theater ACT II performing arts education students and teaching artists.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde will reflect on the county's accomplishments in his eight years as chief executive, including economic development, innovation and community access, according to a news release from his office. Hyde, 66, served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from January 2007 until January 2013. He is in his fourth term as county judge.

The event is free and open to the public but requires guests to RSVP. That information is available at https://bit.ly/3xR1aEg.

Short-term rental rules on agenda

A proposed ordinance to set regulations for short-term rentals is on the agenda for Monday's North Little Rock City Council meeting.

The item was introduced Feb. 13 and debated, but the council did not vote.

A draft of the proposed ordinance detailed the process for a property owner to get a license for operating a home as a short-term rental, rules about numbers of people who can stay at a short-term rental, and sanctions for violations.

The City Council page is available at https://bit.ly/3YXTzjt.

District to decide on school status

The North Little Rock School District will issue an announcement tonight about whether it will reopen North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence.

The building has been closed since Wednesday as workers removed more than 100 bats inside the building. Students and staff shifted to remote learning during the past three school days.

On Friday, Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski said the district hopes to reopen the building by Monday but said a final decision would be announced tonight.

District to apply for center grants

The North Little Rock School District said last week that it will submit 21st Century Community Learning Center grant applications to the Arkansas Department of Education.

The proceeds would benefit the students of three elementary schools -- Glenview Elementary School, Meadow Park Elementary School and Ridge Road Elementary School -- as well as the Center of Excellence, a school where students can attend classes at two mini-academies: Health Professions or Engineering Technology and Computer Science.

The grant provides opportunities for academic enrichment activities during non-school hours.