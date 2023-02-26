GOLF

Kirk closer to victory

Chris Kirk's last win on the PGA Tour was nearly eight years ago. He's put himself in a position to change that at the Honda Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Kirk battled his way to a 4-under round of 66 on Saturday, putting him at 13-under 197 for the week and giving him a two-shot lead over Eric Cole (66) through three rounds at PGA National. His last win on tour was at Colonial in 2015 -- 180 tournaments ago. He's a four-time winner on tour, played in the Presidents Cup in 2015, and has been waiting to hoist a trophy again since. Kirk made a wild birdie on the last, after his second shot on the par-5 18th wound up next to the grandstand and underneath someone's bag that was left against structure. He got a drop, chipped on from there and made the putt to restore a two-shot lead. Cole stayed in the mix with his second consecutive round of 66. Justin Suh holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the par-4 12th, and is alone in third at 10 under. He shot even-par 70 on Saturday. Former University of Arkansas golfer David Lingmerth moved up to a tie for 15th after a second consecutive 68. Lingmerth is at 5-under 205.

Rookie's lead at four shots

Thai rookie Natthakritta Vongtaveelap shot a bogey-free 64 to grab a four-stroke lead over fellow countrywoman Atthaya Thitikul after round three of the US$1.7 million LPGA Thailand on Saturday. The 20-year-old Vongtaveelap began with an eagle and went on to notch six birdies, including three in a row from the 16th, to finish on 20-under-par-196 in front of thousands of jubilant home fans at the Siam Country Club. Vongtaveelap will try to become the first player to win on her LPGA Tour debut since Japanese Hinako Shibuno at the 2019 Women's British Open. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) shot a 67 on Saturday and moved into a tie for 115h. Fassi stands at 11-under 205 overall. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) fired a 68 and is at 3-under 213 overall. Stacey Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 73 for the second day in a row and is at 4-over 220.

Two share LIV lead

Talor Gooch made a 4-foot birdie putt on his final hole to tie Peter Uihlein for the lead in a LIV Golf season debut at Mayakoba that looks to be an Oklahoma State alumni reunion. Uihlein was in the lead for most of Saturday at El Camaleon until a bogey-birdie-bogey finish led to a 5-under 66. Gooch played bogey-free, ending his round with an approach to short range on the par-4 first hole. They were teammates at Oklahoma State -- Uihlein was a junior having won the U.S. Amateur at Chambers Bay when Gooch was a freshman. They were at 9-under 133, one shot ahead of Charles Howell III, who played for the Cowboys more than a decade earlier. Howell opened with three consecutive birdies and closed with a birdie for a 66.

AUTO RACING

Xfinity race postponed

NASCAR postponed the Xfinity Series race at Fontana to tonight because of steady rain at Auto Club Speedway on Saturday. Practice and qualifying sessions for both weekend races at Fontana had already been canceled because of consistent, heavy rain from an extraordinary Southern California storm. The Xfinity drivers still went through their introductions, got into their cars and took pace laps during a short break in the weather, but rain began to fall again during the warmup. Track officials used jet driers in an attempt to improve the surface, but the task quickly became impossible. The Xfinity race will now take place after the Cup Series race today.

TENNIS

Upset in Dubai finals

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was upset by Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday. Krejcikova closed the tournament by beating the top three players in the WTA rankings: No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, then Swiatek. The Czech is the fifth woman in the Open era to beat the world's top three at the same event. "It's a big achievement and I think it's going to give me a lot of confidence that I can play with the best ones," Krejcikova said. The former French Open champion dominated the final, breaking Swiatek five times. The Pole earned two breaks back in the first set, but Krejcikova then played out a love break and held to love for the set. In the second, she broke for 2-1 and 5-2 and easily held serve to win her sixth singles title.

Norrie advances in Rio

Second-seeded Cameron Norrie advanced to the final of the Rio Open after beating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3) on Saturday. Norrie's third final of the year today will be against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz or Nicolas Jarry. Norrie lost to Alcaraz in the Buenos Aires final last weekend. Norrie needed 2 1/2 hours to put down Zapata Miralles. In the deciding set, Norrie saved a break point in the fifth game, broke the Spaniard in the sixth but was forced to a tiebreak. His stronger first service made the difference.

Medvedev earns Qatar title

Daniil Medvedev won the Qatar Open on debut when he defeated Andy Murray 6-4, 6-4 in a final matchup of former No. 1s on Saturday. Medvedev converted fast starts in each set. He reached 4-1 in the first and 3-1 in the second. Murray fought back but Medvedev stifled him and earned his 17th singles title. Medvedev also won in Rotterdam last weekend and his winning streak is at nine matches.

SKIING

Austrian wins GS title

Marco Schwarz of Austria won a tight giant slalom race Saturday as the men's World Cup circuit made a stop at the Palisades Tahoe resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., for the first time since 1969. In fifth place after the opening run, Schwarz powered through the course in a combined time of 2 minutes, 23.63 seconds to hold off Swiss standout Marco Odermatt by 0.03 seconds. Rasmus Windingstad of Norway wound up third to earn his first World Cup podium finish since 2019. It was Schwarz's first World Cup win since a slalom race on Jan. 26, 2021, at Schladming, Austria. Odermatt has now been on the podium in each of the last 14 World Cup giant slalom races he's started.

Women's race postponed

A downhill race in the women's World Cup was canceled Saturday after initially being delayed for two hours because of fog over the Crans-Montana, Switzerland course. The downhill is now set for today, taking the place of a super-G which was scheduled, race organizers said. The cancellation was due to the "dangerous situation on the slope and for safety reasons," the International Ski and Snowboard Federation said.

