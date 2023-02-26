Party time!





HOT SPRINGS -- The Hot Springs Jazz Society took a turn from its traditional, Saturday-before-Fat-Tuesday Mardi Gras Costume Ball & Contest.

This year, the society collaborated with the legendary Vapors Live entertainment venue, as well as the Musical Notes Foundation, to offer Party Gras, which took place Feb. 18 at the Vapors. Musical entertainment was provided by The Masqueraders, followed by the Blues Brothers.

Some traditions of the former event stayed in place. Queen Jazz 2023, Dona Pettey of The Ohio Club; and King Jazz, David Higginbotham, sang several numbers and led the traditional Second Line rendition of "When The Saints Go Marching In."

Guests bid for live auction items, whose proceeds benefited society scholarship recipients; vied for a raffle prize; feasted on a buffet of gumbo, red beans and rice, muffalettas and bread pudding ... and, of course, danced. In addition, the Hot Springs Civitan Club provided a charity casino room for guests to play blackjack, roulette and craps for a prize.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: The Hot Springs Jazz Society Party Gras







