PB chief of police talks department transitions

Starting out as a recruit in 1994, Denise Richardson, who is now Pine Bluff chief of police, sat down for an interview for a new segment of "The Newsroom," during which she talked on a variety of subjects from the death of detective Kevin Collins more than two years ago to her efforts to put more officers on the streets.

Richardson, who was handed the top position in July, said she inherited a police department that is going through a transition as seasoned officers are retiring or getting ready to retire.

"They've done their time and have reached their full number of 28 years," said Richardson, adding that the challenges have been a diminished hiring pool, a new generation of officers, and trying to retain the people who have been there.

Wanting to move the Police Department into the 21st century, Richardson said record keeping has been a significant issue for the department as well as collecting data and using intelligence software for statistics and analysis.

She also said the department is using IA Pro, which will help keep the Police Department accountable. "It keeps track of our officers, policy violations and will flag that officer for early intervention," said Richardson. According to Richardson, the software is used by all progressive agencies nationwide.

One of Richardson's goals as chief is to acquire accreditation for the Police Department. Richardson said the department is very close to attaining the first of two benchmarks toward that goal.

"We want to put something in place that no matter who is in the top spot, the agency stays at the top of the list," said Richardson who added that not many police departments in Arkansas are accredited. "It's a big goal and a hard task."

Richardson also talked about the morale of the Police Department and the implementation of promotional exams, and she addressed rumors of the lack of patrol officers on a shift. She also talks about her friend and colleague Kevin Collins, and what could have been done differently the day he was killed while on duty.

Addressing a new tax initiative that would fund public safety, the use of body cameras and dash cameras, Blue Rain and the crime in Pine Bluff, Richardson said the city does have some issues but said they are no different than they were years ago before the constant news cycle and exposure.

According to Richardson, the majority of offenders are repeat offenders. Those people are being arrested, she said, but the city has to have somewhere to put them or release them.

"A lot of people move about this city with no problem at all and the majority of crimes that we have are not random," she said. "This is as safe a community as any other. You take the same precautions as you would take anywhere else."

Richardson said the Pine Bluff Police Department is doing its part and will continue to do its part.