Robin is a black and white Labrador mix. She's about a year old, spayed and current on shots.

Looking for a warm, loyal companion? Look no further, Robin is the perfect pup for you! She is very playful and loves attention. She has met a few other dogs and seems to do well with them.

She's free to adopt though Sherwood Humane Animal Shelter.

For more information, email sherwoodpaws@gmail.com or call (501)834-2287.