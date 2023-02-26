PREP BASEBALL: Van Buren senior Nichols provides leadership for Pointers

...

COVER STORY

Presley Nichols | Van Buren

Few players will be counted on more than Presley Nichols to help carry their team this year, and he's certainly grown into the capability of doing so for the Pointers.

"He's made some big improvements in the weight room," Van Buren coach Luke Weatherford said. "He's put in the work during the offseason. He looks like a grown man about to go to college."

Nichols is one of only two players along with centerfielder Malachi Henry who have been key parts of going to the Class 5A championship game the last two years, including the state championship in 2021.

"That's been fun to see all the success that we've had," Nichols said. "This year, we've got pressure on us but we've just got to have the best season that we can have and play the best we can."

Nichols is also one of just five seniors for the Pointers along with Henry, Dylan Dudley, Dalen Philpot, and Caleb Adams.

"He's one of our only guys that's coming back, probably him and Chi Henry that have played a big role on our team the last couple of years," Weatherford said. "We're counting on him to be one of our top arms and one of our top hitters. Hopefully, he'll pitch more innings than anybody else and he'll be right there in the middle of the lineup. Obviously, he's got to have a good year for the Pointers to have a good year."

Out of 224 innings logged by the pitching staff last year, 169-1/3 graduated. Nichols will be the staff ace this season after throwing 34-1/3 innings last year with 35 strikeouts. He made 12 appearances on the mound with four starts, going 4-1 with a save and a 3.67 earned run average.

He feels that weight on his shoulders.

"Yes, a little bit, but I've got a good defense behind me and that will help a lot," Nichols said. "My coaches have helped me a lot so I'm confident about this year."

Nichols was the regular left fielder and batted second in the lineup, finishing second on the team in runs scored with 30 and in runs batted in with 26. He hit .255 overall.

"My coaches told me they look forward to me to pitch but they really look forward to me to hit the best I can," Nichols said. "It's going to be a challenge to do both really well. Hopefully, I'll do my best."

Nichols was instrumental in the Pointers' 4-3 come-back thriller over Jonesboro in the second round of the Class 5A state tournament last year. He drew a full-count walk to lead off the seventh and scored the first of two runs that knotted the game, which Van Buren win in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Weatherford certainly has confidence in his most experienced senior to lead the team.

"For sure, he swings the bat real well and hits the ball to all fields," Weatherford said. "He's got some juice, some power. He's throwing the ball really well right now. We've been intra-squading and playing against each other and he's been tough to handle. We've had a hard time putting the ball in play when he's on the mound."

Nichols, and the other seniors, have embraced their leadership responsibilities.

"We've got a lot of young guys, and we've got to get them some experience, too," Nichols said. "We've got to be the best seniors that we can be and help them develop and be the best players they can be."

.....

PRIME 9 | Top players to watch in 2023

J.T. Melson | Rogers

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

THE SCOOP Was the Most Valuable Player of Rogers' 2021 state championship game, 3-2 win over Springdale Har-Ber. ... Melson last year hit .396 with .585 on-base percentage. ... Knocked in 31 runs and was named all-state.

.....

Zeb Allen | Fort Smith Southside

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP Allen batted at or near the top of Southside's lineup last year, helping the Mavericks into the second round of the Class 6A state tournament. ... Allen plays centerfield and hit a team-leading .378 last season with three doubles, three triples and a homer.

.....

Fisher Willsey | Mansfield

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-0

THE SCOOP Returning all-state performer for the Tigers. ... Willsey will be a four-year starter at catcher. ... Willsey batted .446 with an on-base percentage of .519 last year. ... He had nine doubles and two triples, knocked in 28 runs, scored 21 runs and was 16-of-17 in stolen bases.

.....

Derek Hatcher | Alma

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

THE SCOOP Hatcher anchors the infield for the Airedales at shortstop and was all-conference in the 5A-West last year. ... Hatcher hit .364 with an on-base percentage of .472. ... He also had a slugging percentage of .636 with six doubles and three homers.

.....

Jaison DeLamar | Fayetteville

GRADE Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-11

THE SCOOP Was the NWA Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year last year. ... Batted .341 with five doubles, two triples and seven homers. ... Drove in 16 runs, scored 19 runs and stole 10 bases. ... DeLamar had three saves as a pitcher and has touched 94 on the radar gun. ... Has already committed to play baseball at the University of Arkansas. ... DeLamar also started as a receiver for Fayetteville's football team in the fall.

.....

Dylan Herriage | Ozark

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-11

THE SCOOP Herriage was named all-state last year and was the Most Valuable Player of the Wood Bat Invitational at Alma last year. ... Hit .338 with 22 hits and knocked in 20 runs. ... Plays all the infield positions.

.....

Eli Caldarera | Fort Smith Northside

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-2

THE SCOOP Caldarera led the Grizzlies with a .366 batting average and 30 hits last year after hitting .422 as a sophomore. ... Had a .524 slugging percentage with five doubles, a triple and two homers. ... Drove in 20 runs and scored 24. ... Plays first base and outfield.

.....

Ross Felder | Springdale Har-Ber

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 6-2

THE SCOOP Felder was 8-1 last year with a save and a 1.17 earned run average. ... Struck out 76 in 60 innings. ... At the plate, Felder struck out just twice in 114 plate appearances. ... Hit .351 with seven doubles and knocked in 21. ... Felder was all-state last year.

.....

Brooks Herrera | Booneville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP Herrera plays shortstop and centerfield for Bearcats and bats leadoff. ... Was named all-state last year. ... Runs 4.49 time in 40. ... Was selected to Arkansas Boys State. ... Hit .405 with seven doubles and three homers last year. ... Was 33-for-33 in stolen base attempts. ... Struck out 77 in 54-1/3 innings last year and was 7-2 with a save.

.....