Real estate transactions

Today at 1:50 a.m.

Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC to William J. Steinbach; Susan D. Emmett, 2821 N. Pierce St., Little Rock. Ls1R & 2R B15, Park View Replat, $2,830,000.

Atkinson Properties, LLC to Varadero Properties, LLC, 102 Country Club Pkwy., Maumelle. L1, NBA, $1,420,000.

Regions Southeast Timber Fund II, LLC to DTOF AR, LLC, Pt Sections 19 & 30-2S-11W, $902,271.

William David Duke; Sheffield Duke to Scott David Wardlaw; Julie Marie Wardlaw, 5401 Sherwood Road, Little Rock. L184, Prospect Terrace No.3, $890,000.

Jeff Fox; Melanie Fox to Bassam Shukrallah, 1705 N. Tyler St., Little Rock. L12 B32, Weldon E. Wright, $865,000.

The Woodcrest Company, LLLP to LG Apt., AR North Little Rock, LLC L3, Richards Road Development, $850,000.

Wendell L. Pahls; Cheryl S. Pahls to David B. Bingham; Katie Watson Bingham; Bingham Joint Trust, 58 Fontenay Circle, Little Rock. L3 B5, Chenal Valley, $825,000.

James Bruner; Mark Trevillian to Jennifer Joy Fuller; Eduardo Pena, 19 Longwell Loop, Little Rock. L56 B23, The Villages Of Wellington, $570,000.

Frank C. Braun; Tiffany L. Braun to Christopher M. Dennis; Anna Kaye Dover, 30 Carmel Drive, Little Rock. L7 B57, Pleasant Valley, $537,500.

Darin Boen; Maxanna Bennett to Terry Perkins; Jennifer Perkins, 2501 Justin Matthews Drive, North Little Rock. L3 B39, Lakewood, $481,900.

Valleywood Homes, LLC to Elise Berry Grant Murphy, 9817 Oak Heights Drive, Sherwood. L46, Miller Heights, $465,000.

Winnie Yuk Fung Lee; Enrique Galang to Sharon Kay Blevins; Sharon Kay Blevins Living Trust, L35, Belles Fleurs, $464,900.

Ebbie Alan Harvill; Rachella J. Harvill; Harvill Living Trust to Cynthia X. Wiederholt, 2617 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock. L237, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $443,369.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Leon Chocron; Adriana Pirela, 27 Saffron Circle, Little Rock. L31 B2, Parkside At Wildwood Phase II, $440,000.

GTO Paint, LLC to Matthew Page; Jamie Page, 105 Fletcher Ridge Drive, Little Rock. L96 B1, Fletcher Valley, $435,000.

Jill Pryor to Kent M. Melchiors; Kristen J. Melchiors, 9 Tupelo Court, Little Rock. L25, The Village At Ison Creek Phase 2A, $430,000.

April Marie Ramsey; April Marie Johnson; Donnie Ramsey to Christopher Allen Lawson; Katherine B. Lawson, 6616 Hawthorne Road, Little Rock. L18 B1, Hollywood, $422,500.

Phil Sentell, Angie Sentell, Shauna Sentell, LLC; Jacob Sentell, LLC to Shu-Jane Chang Khoo; Ray S. Khoo, Pt SW SE 19-3N-10W; L1 B4, Jones, $417,852.

Aaron M. Hall; Alyssa R. Hall to Doyle Richard Johnson; Carolyn S. Johnson, 29 Piper Lane, Little Rock. L20, Piper Lane, $417,500.

Midsouth Property Management, LLC to Leslie G. Lane III, 208 Copper Way, Little Rock. L18 B4, Copper Run Phase III, $415,500.

Scott D. Simon; Angela P. Simon to Adam N. Stoller, 1100 N. Monroe St., Little Rock. L14 B3, Hillcrest, $403,221.

Maurice Newton Little; The Maurice Newton Little Revocable Trust; Linda L. Little; The Linda L. Little Revocable Trust to Carlton Wesley Lasseigne; Kelly Elizabeth Lasseigne, 4600 Westchester Drive, Little Rock. L42, Westchester Phase II-B, $400,000.

Bruce White; Patricia White to Fernando Henrique Faria; Hailey Alicia Faria, 19708 Spillway Road, Roland. Pt SW SE 27-3N-14W, $395,000.

Brent Alan Bufford; Rachel Sarah Bufford; Rachel Sarah Siegel to Anna Grace Mills, 705 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock. L20 B7, Wildwood Place, $394,000.

Diane M. Bader; Michael E. Bader to Kenneth D. Smith; Karen E. Smith, 8 Wildwood Place Circle, Little Rock. L40 B1, Wildwood Place, $380,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Emilee Odom; Steven Willmon, 102 Rosemary Way, Little Rock. L1 B2, Parkside At Wildwood, $374,845.

Joseph C. Courtright; Walter M. Ebel III; Estate Of Rolfe James Buntaine (dec'd) to 2100 North Polk, LLC, Ls9-10 B9, Midland Hills, $360,000.

EverVest, LLC to Leila Rosemary Chavez; James Gregory Chavez, 6408 Longwood Road, Cammack Village. L73, Cammack Woods, $345,000.

Kelly Conner Turner to Monica Mills; Sara And Norris Ragan Irrevocable Trust, L30, Bishop Place, $344,500.

Grulke Construction, LLC to Grace Kang; Matt Owen, 25301 Mashburn Trail, Little Rock. L100, Whispering Pines Unrecorded, $340,000.

Julie Carolyn Graves to Katherine Laine Colling, 103 Scenic Valley Loop, Maumelle. L2 B19, Maumelle Valley Estates, $339,000.

Hector Divino; Jennifer Divino to Carolyn Latrice Hall, 3 Platte Cove, Maumelle. L7, Riverland II, $328,000.

Mary K. Godwin; Mary Kay Godwin to William David Duke; Sheffield Duke, Apt. 2, Townhouses-In-The-Park HPR, $315,000.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC to Mohammed W. Pasha; Boorunissa Sharieff, 5416 Temperance St., Jacksonville. L13, Knotting Hill Phase I, $307,000.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Donald J. White; Linda White, L35A, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhomes Phase II, $306,443.

Cope Homes, Inc. to Shamika L. Alexander, 1612 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville. L1, Jaxon Terrace Phase, 17 $304,500.

Janet L. Overton; Benjamin E. Overton to First Security Bank/Garnett J. Leonard Revocable Trust, L25 B19, Lakewood, $300,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Gokulraj Mohanasundaram; Pavithra Kadirvel, 7610 Choctaw Road, Little Rock. L434, Briarwood, $288,000.

Paul D. Kroger to Arthur Broadbent III, L196, Otter Creek Community Phase II-B, $283,350.

TCB Investments, LLC to Phillip Richard Sullivan, 4700 Lynn Lane, North Little Rock. L2 B2, Arrowhead Manor, $282,000.

Kirk Montgomery; Louise Montgomery to Adrianne Karasek; Jordan Karasek, 11105 Westpoint Court, Little Rock. L214, Walnut Valley 2nd, $276,000.

65X, LLC to Alyssa Thomas; Josh Garside, 705 S. Oak St., Little Rock. L2 B5, Heiseman, $275,000.

Copestone Investments, Inc. to Felicia A. Newman; Richard Newman, 13050 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L203, Ashley Downs, $268,800.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Untrese Wesley, 8217 Donna Drive, North Little Rock. L23, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $252,975.

Arvest Bank to Vincet Do; Christine Do, L53 B1, Majestic Pointe, $251,000.

Michael David Rose; Jessica Snodgrass Rose to Leek Properties, LLC, L1B, James Morgan Single Family Lot Split, $250,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Arjun Kumar; Emily Nicole Bierne, 8305 Donna Drive, North Little Rock. L21, The Country Club Of Arkansas, Phase 25-B, $247,660.

Judith L. Booker; Judith L. Booker Living Trust to Judith L. Booker Living Trust; Judith L. Booker, L143, North Pointe, $235,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Elizabeth Anne Phillips, 8309 Donna Drive, North Little Rock. L20, The Country Club Of Arkansas, Phase 25-B, $233,360.

JoAnn M. Thomas to Caroline M. Johnson, Unit 26, Windsor Court HPR, Phase II, $231,599.

Mary Elizabeth Chilcote to Donny Randle, Jr., L12 B18, Kitchens Replat. $230,000.

Ignacio Arias; Maricela Arias to Pamela Faye Sheffer, L14 B4, Lake Cherrywood No.2, $225,000.

Robin Henderson to Tatiana Allgeyer; Chandler Lippold, 14210 Parkside Drive, Little Rock. L5 B8, Parkway Place, $222,300.

John C. Miller; Edith Miller to Petra Stephens, 10943 Bainbridge Drive, Little Rock. L18 B8, Walton Heights, $220,000.

Larry Gale Bradley; Sara B. Bradley to Kennedy S. Pennington, 13610 Scarlet Oak Drive, Little Rock. L8 B2, Cedar Ridge, $218,000.

Jasmine Gary; Trent Gary to Na'Shall Castle, 510 Hemphill Road, Sherwood. L6 B4, Grandview, $210,000.

Caleb Kingsley; Abbie Kingsley; Abbie Bryant to Jackson Barber; Madison Barber, 5 Ophelia Court, Maumelle. L53, Edgepark, $210,000.

Majid Kameli; Majid Kameli Trust to Lorita G. Tezak; Thomas M. Tezak; Thomas And Lorita Tezak Trust, 1209 Old Charter Court, Little Rock. L218, Walnut Valley 2nd, $207,000.

Pamala K. Myers; Charles H. Myers (dec'd) to James C. Payne; Wanda Hood Payne, 1910 Madden Road, Jacksonville. L273, Foxwood Phase VI-B, $205,000.

Joshua T. Risinger; Karen Risinger to Alphonso S. Turner III, 16505 Otter Creek Pkwy., Little Rock. L467, Otter Creek Community Phase IV-A, $202,000.

Sherri A. Pettit to MaKayla C. Carter; Derek D. Shrum, 316 Indianhead Drive, Sherwood. L26, Indianhead Lake Estates, $197,000.

Sydney Diane Wingard; Steven M. Dobbins to Corinne Altheimer, 4 Silver Maple Court, Little Rock. L326, Pleasant View Phase V, $196,500.

Paul Wilson Lovelady to Courtney Elise Skinner, 109 White Oak Lane, Little Rock. L23, Wilton Heights, $195,000.

Ronald R. Shertzer; Jerri A. Shertzer; The Shertzer Living Trust to Bethley Jane Reints, 4 Diamond Pointe Cove, Maumelle. L28, Diamond Pointe Phase I, $190,000.

Puckett Investments, LLC to Mid South Homebuyers, GP L5, Bellevue Phase IV, $189,880.

Harper F. Grubbs; Gina M. Grubbs to Pablo A. Pacheco; Mirella R. Gallardo, 107 Cedarwood Drive, Sherwood. L4 B6, Autumnbrook Annex, $185,000.

Ryan M. Carrus; Carrus Financial Management, Inc. to Luis Maciel; Lizeette Maciel, 6612 Bluebird Drive, Little Rock. L140, Cardinal Heights Section C, $185,000.

Madelyn Witkowski; The Estate Of Chad Edward Witkowski to Matthew Todd Hill; Matthew Todd Hill Revocable Trust, Pt SE NW 12-2N-13W, $183,540.

Leslie Susan Long-Moseley to Meagan M. Elsass, 10 Sharondale Court, Maumelle. L21 B2, Kimberly Manor Phase I, $180,000.

Judy L. Scrimshire; Judy L. Batista to Mark Attendorn, 12518 Timber Bend Drive, Little Rock. L15 B3, Timber Ridge, $175,500.

Sue Jones; Mackie McKelvey; Marjorie Pennington; Paula Gillin; Patricia Corder; June Burbage to Kevin Patrick Huddleston; Kelsey Huddleston, 4603 Batesville Pike, Sherwood. Pt E/2 NE 12-3N-12W, $170,000.

Hannah O'Neal; Hannah May George; Robert Brandon O'Neal to Sherri R. Ellis, 19 Woodhill Drive, Little Rock. L43, Point West, $166,000.

Nicole Smith to Judith L. Booker; Judith L. Booker Living Trust, L44, Rolling Oaks Phase III, $165,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Timothy J. Moody, 2001 Peony St., North Little Rock. L560, Faulkner Crossing Phase 11, $164,000.

Marilyn L. Ostrowski; Thaddeus B. Ostrowski (dec'd); The Thaddues B. And Marilyn L. Ostrowski Living Trust to Lizette Maciel; Luis Maciel, 1425 Northpoint Circle, Little Rock. L28, North Gate Section B, $162,500.

Mark A. Smith; Kerri R. Smith to Connor Jawor, 214 Orchard Drive, Sherwood. L26, North Ridge, $155,000.

M&J Property Holdings, LLC to PAM Development Property, LLC, 1406 S. State St., Little Rock. L11 B234, Original City Of Little Rock, $150,000.

