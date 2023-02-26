RIVER VALLEY NOTEBOOK: Greenwood, Northside conclude regular season by clinching conference titles

The regular season ended on Friday night for the larger classifications and the Greenwood Lady Bulldogs and Northside Lady Bears won conference championships with stellar road performances.

Northside went to Springdale and won, 53-39, to earn a share of the conference championship in its first season back in the 6A-West.

Bentonville (24-6, 13-3), Springdale Har-Ber (20-7, 13-3), and Northside (22-5, 13-3) finished in a three-way tie at the top. Bentonville earned the top seed by virtue of two wins over Northside, which earned the second seed due to holding tie-breaking advantage over Har-Ber.

Northside will receive a first-round bye and likely play Little Rock Central, the third seed from the 6A-Central, in the second round on March 2 at 7 p.m. at Rogers High. Northside defeated Central last year in the semifinals to advance to the championship game.

Greenwood (27-2, 14-0) went on the road to Greenbrier and completed the 5A-West season sweep with a 73-23 win.

The Lady Bulldogs won 13 of 14 conference games by the Arkansas Activities Association's Sportsmanship Rule with at least a 30-point lead in the fourth quarter to run the clock continuously. Greenwood's last-second 60-58 win over Siloam Springs did not involve the mercy rule.

Greenwood's average margin of victory was 72.8-31.8, a margin of 41 points per game.

Greenwood's Mady Cartwright scored 17 points in Friday's win at Greenbrier to go over the 1,500-point mark in her career and has now scored 1,502 points. Anna Trusty scored 18 points on Friday and has now scored 1,220 points.

Greenwood will play Nettleton, which finished in a three-way tie in the 5A-East but was relegated to the fourth seed due to tie-breaking procedures, on March 1 at 1 p.m. at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Greenwood was scheduled to play Nettleton for the 2020 championship but the game was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and both teams were deemed state champions.

Greenwood coach Clay Reeves is no stranger to the Pine Bluff Convention Center. His Greenland Lady Pirates won state championships in 1999, 2000 and 2002 there before he took over at Greenwood.

VAN BUREN

The Pointers (18-12, 9-5) emerged from the logjam in the 5A-West to earn the third seed behind co-champs Harrison, the top seed, and Siloam Springs, the second seed.

Van Buren beat Russellville, 59-48, on Friday with a strong second half after a 23-23 tie at the half.

The win marked the second-straight impressive Friday night win for the Pointers.

Last Friday, Van Buren beat Harrison, 59-40, and never trailed.

Van Buren will play Nettleton, the second seed from the 5A-East, in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on March 1 at 8:30 p.m.

NORTHSIDE

The Grizzlies (19-10, 9-7) finished the regular season with a flurry, winning four of their last five games.

Friday, Northside went on the road to Springdale and won, 59-48, in possibly the final game in Bulldog Gymnasium which will be replaced by a new one provided construction is completed before the start of next conference season.

Northside took an early 24-9 lead and will be the sixth seed in the Class 6A state tournament.

The Grizzlies will play Cabot, the third seed from the 6A-Central, on Feb. 28 at 8:30 p.m.

ALMA

The Airedales and Lady Airedales missed the state tournament this season but they did complete the regular season with a 5A-West sweep on Friday night in a pair of thrillers.

The Airedales won, 55-54, and the Lady Airedales won, 45-44, in overtime.

Presli Taylor finished her career as the leading 3-point shooter in Lady Airedale's history in all three categories; in a game with eight earlier this season, in a season with 73, and in a career with 186.

RIVER VALLEY BASKETBALL THIS WEEK

Tuesday through Saturday

Class A state tournament in Ozark hosted by County Line, Class 2A state tournament in Rector, Class 3A state tournament in Lamar, Class 4A state tournament Blytheville, Class 5A state tournament in Pine Bluff, Class 6A state tournament in Rogers.

County Line's Aundrae Milum (0) and Trent Johnston (25) defend as Lavaca's Jetson Wagner passes, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, during the third quarter of the Indians' 70-41 win over the Golden Arrows at County Line High School in Branch. Visit nwaonline.com/221116Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Van Buren head coach Brad Autry reacts, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, during the second quarter of the Pointersâ€™ 59-48 win over the Russellville Cyclones at Clair Bates Arena in Van Buren. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Greenwood head coach Clay Reeves calls out a play, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, during the second quarter of the Lady Bulldogsâ€™ 65-25 win over Greenbrier at H.B. Stewart Bulldog Arena in Greenwood. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

