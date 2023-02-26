River Valley spotlight: Hall-of-fame coach Bill Frye says Mansfield Lady Tigers poised for deep run

MANSFIELD -- It has been 37 years since Mansfield last won a state championship in girls basketball. But in retired hall-of-fame coach Bill Frye's mind, it was just yesterday.

"I've forgotten a lot over the years, but that championship season and all my years coaching I'll never forget," Frye said. "I can still give the details for a lot of games. Those were some very special years. Some of the losses still bother me, but the wins more than make up for it all these years later."

Mansfield's 1986 season still stands the test of time being a standout year and the best in program history. The Lady Tigers won Arkansas' third largest AA classification state tournament. They were conference, district and regional champions and finished runner-up to Fort Smith Southside in the state's overall tournament of champions, ending it all with a 29-4 record.

"I knew I always wanted to coach basketball, so I got my foot in the door coaching other sports," Frye said. "I finally got the head girls job in 1982 or 1983 and just a couple years after that we won the state championship. I had some really fantastic girls and great memories. There weren't too many losing seasons. But it wasn't coaching; it was all about the players. I played for Ozark coach John Parrish. He told me there were three things that made a good coach: talent, talent and talent."

The championship team featured players Carol Darr, Tammy Sherrill, Kim Metcalf, Robin Lowe, Brenda Efurd, Teresa Moore, Jody Whitsett, Candie Colley, Lori Branham, Susie Parish, Wendi Hicks and Shari Colley with assistant coach Mark Lee.

Frye, who is 69 years old, retired from Mansfield in 2013 after 33 years of being a coach and teacher for the School District. He drove the same truck, a sky blue 1977 Ford, every year there. Frye totaled 355 wins as the baseball coach and 400 wins as the girl's basketball coach. He also coached cross country teams to 22 regional appearances, eight state appearances and 30 championships.

Shortly before Frye stepped away from coaching but while he was still teaching, the school put together the Bill Frye Invitational holiday basketball tournament that has been held annually ever since for about 10 years now. Frye said he doesn't deserve such an honor, but those around him said otherwise.

"This community really wants to showcase him and what he means to us," Mansfield girls basketball coach Ethan Bowman said. "Floyd Fisher, the former boys coach here at Mansfield, told me he wanted to set this up for him. He was the one to set the first one up, and they have been great since then. It's a big statement having a tournament named after you before you even retire."

The 2022 edition of the Bill Frye Invitational was one to remember for the Lady Tigers. They kept the trophy in Mansfield for the first time since 2013.

Junior point guard Kynslee Ward earned tournament MVP honors after helping guide Mansfield past Paris 57-35 in the title game. She had a game-high 18 points and got the offense jump-started with 11 first-quarter points.

"It feels really good to win this because we haven't won this in a long time," said Ward after winning the Bill Frye Invitational. "It's nice to get it back here and have Mansfield win it. I was probably in the sixth grade when we last won this."

Mansfield 6-4 freshman forward Kaylee Ward is a highly regarded talent with multiple Division I offers already before finishing a varsity season. She has played in plenty of big games early in her career, as she was a driving force in the middle of the Lady Tigers' 2022 volleyball championship season. The importance of the Bill Frye Invitational was not lost on her this season, which was her first time to play in it after many years of watching tournament games.

"I was so nervous that I threw up before the game," Kaylee Ward said after her first contest in the tournament. "I came close to doing that when we were in the state volleyball tournament, but I never did. It really surprised me how nervous I was. Growing up in Mansfield, I know how big this tournament is for our community."

Frye has been out of coaching for quite a while, but he is still a big part of the Mansfield girls program and is one of the biggest fans rooting on the team to get its next state title. He has talked to the team before practices and was even the guest of honor before his tournament this season with a team dinner in Fort Smith. Frye attends as many home games as he can and always keeps up with the team on road games he can't make.

"He has a wealth of knowledge and has so many stories," said Bowman, who welcomed a newborn just this week. "We are connected in a way. He is from Ozark, and I am from Ozark. We went to the same college. He was the women's coach at Mansfield, and now I am. It's pretty neat the paths we have taken. When he is talking about my team, I am locked in and focused on what he is saying. He is a hall-of-fame coach, and I'm in my second year coaching. I'm trying to be a sponge of his wisdom. It's always special to have him in the gym."

Mansfield takes very seriously the success of its women's athletic programs. The volleyball team now has seven titles, three in a row, with the first dating back to 2009. The softball team won it all back in 2012. The track and field team has brought home six titles with the last one being picked up this year.

A recent basketball title still has eluded the Lady Tigers though. They'd love to be the ones to change that after a first-round exit in the state playoffs last year. Their journey to do that starts this week in the Class 2A state tournament in Rector.

"There is a lot of pride for women's sports in Mansfield," junior forward Alyson Edwards said before the season. "We hold ourselves to a really high standard, and we want to perform for our town. We are just wanting to do big things. It means a lot to wear Mansfield on our jerseys. We are really pushing for that basketball title now. We didn't finish the way we wanted to last year, but we are looking to change that now. We know we can do that."

Frye knows a thing or two about basketball after all these years. He likes Mansfield's chance to make a deep run and perhaps add to the trophy case right beside his team's 1986 state title.

"They are so talented, and I love to watch them play because they are well-coached," Frye said. "They have size and can shoot the ball. They've gotten better as the year has progressed. I think they have a shot at the state title in their class. With a lot of these girls on this team, I coached their moms. They are just like them too and are pretty much clones. I slip up and accidentally call them by their mom's names because they look just like them when I coached them."