School bus involved in Spa City wreck





HOT SPRINGS -- A Lakeside School District bus was involved in a collision in Hot Springs on Friday afternoon, a school official said.

"Our kids are all OK," Superintendent Shawn Cook said in a statement.

"One student had a red mark on him from the wreck but he was taken home by his mom. The rest of the kids were taken home on another Lakeside bus."

The driver of a vehicle involved, Brad Burleson, said he was stopped at a stop sign on Burchwood Bay Road when a truck pulling a trailer struck a blue car stopped behind his vehicle.

He said the blue car rolled into Central Avenue and was struck by the bus, and the trailer came unhitched and rolled over into the rear of his car. Burleson said he planned to seek medical attention later.

Police at the scene declined to comment. An ambulance was observed transporting one person from the scene.

A LifeNet ambulance leaves the scene of Friday's multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Central Avenue and Burchwood Bay Road. - Photo by Lance Brownfield of The Sentinel-Record





