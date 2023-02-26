She already knew at 14 she wanted to be a nurse





Alice Faye Holloway Taylor watched a TV news show with her grandmother when she was 14 and knew she wanted to be a nurse. It was uncertain at the time if she would be able to achieve that goal, but she did that and more.

"I became the first Black female commissioned in the Arkansas Army National Guard as a registered nurse," says Taylor, 76, recognized recently as one of the Arkansas National Guard African American Pioneers. "I went in as a second lieutenant."

That initial conversation with her grandmother could have derailed her ambition. Taylor was about 5 years old when her mother died of tuberculosis, and she and her three younger siblings were raised by their grandmother on a farm in Hickory Plains.

"We were watching TV and the news came on and this graduating class was on, and we were sitting on the couch and I said, 'Granny, I want to go to that school when I finish high school,'" she says.

Taylor's grandmother might have been impressed by her goals, but she let her know that her she didn't have money to send her to college.

"I told her that's OK, I can work," Taylor says.

After high school graduation in 1964, Taylor moved to Little Rock to live with her uncle and his wife. She found a job as an elevator attendant at Sterling's department store and started a pre-nursing program at Philander Smith College.

"At the time we had a program set up to go to University Hospital to finish the nursing curriculum, but I wasn't accepted in that program," Taylor says.

She went to work for the Wonder Potato Chips company, and she met someone there who helped propel her forward.

"We had a team physician and he came by," she says.

That man put her in touch with a colleague at St. Vincent Infirmary, who said she could be admitted to the nursing program if she retook courses in chemistry and biology at Little Rock University. Taylor did that, and then she got in.

When she finished in 1969, she worked with respiratory patients at St. Vincent.

"One of the LPNs said, 'Have you ever thought about going into the National Guard?'" Taylor says.

"I really hadn't. I had applied to go into the Air Force but I wasn't accepted. Then I planned to be an airline stewardess. But I didn't get that job."

Taylor scheduled an interview at Ricks Armory and was met there by two nurses.

She was commissioned in September 1971 and was transferred to the Veterans Administration Hospital.

In 1973, she was sent to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio for Army Medical Basic Officer training.

It was her first time on a plane, and she was mistakenly sent first to Anniston, Ala.

"They said, 'Oh, we're so sorry. They sent you to the wrong place.' They had filled out my papers and everything for me to be a female enlisted versus an officer because they had never had a female officer," she says.

She enjoyed the medical part more than the physical part of the training.

"Everyone had to be up early for morning training before breakfast and it really wasn't as bad as I thought it would be," she says, "but the thing that was the worst to me was that we had to go out on this training and we had to learn our way out of the dark."

Taylor and five other nurses were dropped off in a field with flashlights and other basic supplies with orders to find their way back to the base as part of their training.

"We had classes and explanations and map training and everything but it was a challenge," she says. "We made it back and it was exciting so that was good."

Taylor worked in the troop medical clinics in San Antonio, and she did a stint training in intensive care.

"That's when I really became interested in critical care nursing versus general care," she says.

In 1974, Taylor transferred to the Oklahoma National Guard and worked in the emergency and out-patient departments of the Veterans Administration Hospital in Oklahoma City. She also worked in the troop medical clinics there, and she traveled the state doing physical exams and immunizations.

In 1988, she transferred back to the Arkansas National Guard and married Johnny "J.T." Taylor, whom she met in Oklahoma.

She got a job in the emergency room at Baptist Memorial Hospital in North Little Rock. From 1990-1992, Taylor was the officer-in-charge of the physical exam team at Camp Robinson's troop medical clinic. She retired from the National Guard as a lieutenant colonel in 1999.

Taylor has written a book, "A Plea to Our Sons: From a Mother Who Cares: Encouraging Words for Black Men." She enjoys fishing, gardening and sometimes sewing. Her daughter, Amber, lives in Annapolis, Md.

She says she joined the military because she "wanted to be helpful."

She is proud of her accomplishments and her 28 years of service, and of inspiring her younger sister, Betty, to join and serve as well.

"My experience there was just phenomenal," she says. "It was just awesome, just wonderful."

Alice Taylor, 76, enjoys writing. Her book, “A Plea to Our Sons: From a Mother Who Cares: Encouraging Words for Black Men,” was published in 2020. Taylor retired as a lieutenant colonel from the Arkansas National Guard in 1999. She is a member of the North Little Rock NAACP, unit 6026, the Michael Vann Johnson Post 74 American Legion Auxiliary and the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington, Va. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)







