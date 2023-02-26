SOFTBALL: Paris senior Wells embraces moment in the sun

....

COVER STORY

Jayden Wells | Paris

The way Jayden Wells sees it, she wasn't born on the softball field ... it only seems that way.

The Paris standout signed a letter of intent with national powerhouse University of Arkansas recently. But before she pulls on a Razorbacks uniform, she hopes to end her prep career with a bang.

"Actually, I was pretty much born for it," Wells said. "My mom (Teresa) coached softball and my dad (Benson) was an umpire. I was born in December, and in February I was in a carrier in the dugout."

An only child, Wells' passion for softball spills over into other aspects of her life, too, including basketball.

But it's her softball IQ that will take her to the next level.

"Her IQ is huge. She sees things happen before they happen," Paris coach Jonathan Vire said. "Offensively, for as small as she is, she's a power hitter. Defensively, she's got a cannon for an arm, and has a quick glove."

Wells is such a good defender, Vire said, he's considering moving her from shortstop to third base -- so that she can take the opponents' bunt away.

"She reads it well," Vire said. "I'd like to put her at third base this year. She's fearless. She can read the bunt and crash, and if they slap one at her, she can react and go make a play.

"That kind of fits her personality."

Vire, who also coaches Wells in basketball, said the Lady Eagles' standout exudes to toughness.

"She's a hard-nosed kid, she's one of those that will go run through a wall, and not question why or how. As a coach, you want kids like that," he said. "Everything you ask, they're going to go do it. That's Jayden."

Wells said her parents kept her grounded.

"They both have pushed me," she said, "but they kept me level-headed."

Wells admits it was difficult saying goodbye to former Paris coach Donald Hart. Hart replaced longtime Greenwood softball coach Ronnie Sockey last summer

"It was hard seeing him go," she said. "I have a close bond with coach Hart's family. But I knew I was in good hands with coach Vire. I look up to him so much. I want to go be a coach one day. Seeing him coach and the way he interacts says a lot about him.

"He's like a dad to most of us."

As a junior, Wells put up monster numbers, including eight home runs, 22 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. She batted .475 and was a first-team all-state selection.

That caught the attention of Arkansas softball coach Courtney Deifel, who has turned a doormat Arkansas program into a nationally elite one that just missed earning the program's first trip to the College World Series last spring.

"It's hard to put into words," Wells said. "It means a lot. I know a lot of kids don't get this opportunity. In a town like Paris, where you're related to a lot of people, to get to play at Arkansas, where it means something to everyone, I'm very thankful for the opportunity."

Wells said she's unsure as to where she play on the field at Arkansas.

"I could care less if it's just running bases," she said. "I don't care where it's at, I just want to be on the field."

Vire said Wells may play some outfield softball for her summer travel team.

"She may have a spot (position) for her," Vire said. "Once she goes back to the travel circuit this summer she may try and play some outfield. I know she'll fit in wherever they put her."

Wells said signing was "a big relief."

"I knew from a very young age I wanted to play college ball at a high level," she said. "I knew I would have to work hard to get there, too. I always worried about playing (getting an opportunity) to play in college, even from the fifth or sixth grade.

"To go that long worrying and finally signing off on it is a big relief."

Vire said Wells' signing with Arkansas is proof that even at smaller schools, players can capture the attention of major programs.

"Her being from a small school and going to the University of Arkansas, it shows the grit of following your dreams," Vire said. "It shows the younger kids that if anyone wants it bad enough, you can go do it."

Wells said there are approximately four players in her Arkansas signing class, including Bentonville standout Kasey Wood, who has helped the Lady Tigers capture multiple state titles.

"I grew up going to softball camps with her," Wells said. "People joke that we're twins. She is like a sister to me."

.....

PRIME 9 | Top players to watch for 2023

Kasey Wood | Bentonville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-8

THE SCOOP Catalyst for four-time defending 6A state champions at the top of the order. ... Led Lady Tigers to 24-3 mark in 2022 and has signed with the University of Arkansas. ... Batted a team-best .465 with 33 hits, 4 home runs, 21 RBIs, 39 runs scored and 21 stolen bases. ... As a pitcher was 8-2 with a .966 earned run average and 79 strikeouts in 58 innings in the circle. ... Was named the All-NWA Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year.

...

Brinkley Moreton | Lincoln

GRADE Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-6

THE SCOOP One of the top underclassmen in the state after an incredible freshman season where she was named the All-NWA Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year. ... Batted .571 with 18 home runs, 65 RBIs and 63 runs scored for team that advanced to the second rund of the Class 3A state tournament before falling 6-5 to eventual state champion Ashdown. ... Was 21-4 in the circle with a 1.503 ERA and 289 strikeouts over 144.1 innings pitched. ... Hit two grand slams and drove in 10 runs in one game last season.

....

Ella Beeman | Rogers

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-8

THE SCOOP Ace pitcher for 6A-West runner-up, posting a 7-4 record with a 1.129 earned run average and 114 strikeouts over 77 innings pitched. ... Walked just 7 batters the entire season.

.....

Lexi Franklin | Booneville

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-8

THE SCOOP Powered the Lady Bearcats to a Region 1 championship as a pitcher and hitter. ... In the circle, Frankin was 23-2 with a 1.095 ERA and 240 strikeouts over 147 innings. ... As a hitter, batted .472 with 42 hits, 14 doubles, 8 triples and 36 RBIs.

.....

Makenzie Freeman | Hackett

GRADE Sophomore

HEIGHT 6-0

THE SCOOP One of the state's rising stars as both a pitcher and hitter for the Lady Hornets. ... In the circle, Freeman was 23-8 with an 0.98 ERA and 253 strikeouts over 171 innings. ... As a hitter, Freeman batted .433 with 3 homers, 36 RBIs and 15 doubles. ... She pitched a state-record 5 perfect games last season.

.....

Trista Peterson | Bentonville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP Was the big power hitter in the middle of the Lady Tigers' potent attack last season. ... Belted 10 home runs to go along with 33 RBIs and 23 runs scored for the four-time defending Class 6A state champions.

.....

Ryann Sanders | Bentonville

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP Right-hander was dominant in the circle for the 6A state champions. ... Posted a 15-1 mark as a pitcher with a 1.719 ERA and 125 strikeouts with just 8 walks. ... Dominated in the postseason and struck out 14 batters in the state championship game.

....

Emberlin Caldwell | Van Buren

GRADE

HEIGHT

THE SCOOP Was solid in the circle for the Lady Pointers, posting a 20-7 mark with a 3.31 ERA. ... Struck out 155 batters over 178.1 innings with a 1.447 WHIP. ... Caldwell allowed opponents just a .273 batting average.

.....

Ryleigh Keele | Harrison

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP Had a terrific sophomore campaign for the Lady Goblins as both a pitcher and hitter. ... Batted .305 with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs at the dish. ... In the circle, Keele was 18-6 with a 2.096 ERA and 168 strikeouts.