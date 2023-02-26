Sons of Confederate Veterans event set

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs for the first time in 14 years will be the host city for the National Reunion of the Sons of Confederate Veterans this summer.

Hot Springs last hosted the event in 2009 to much acclaim among the Sons of Confederate Veterans community, according to the James M. Keller Camp, located in Hot Springs, which is set to host the 128th annual National Reunion this July at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa.

The camp is led by Camp Commander Loy Mauch, former Arkansas state representative from Helena-West Helena, who now lives in Bismarck.

According to the camp's website, the four-day reunion starts July 19 with registration, credentials and a history lecture.