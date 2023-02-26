Soup Sunday benefit approaching





Those in the know take their own muffin tins to hold the steaming savory samples from Central Arkansas restaurants on Soup Sunday. But if you forget, or don't have one, muffin tins are not required for soup sampling.

Nathan Coulter, who is co-chairman of this year's Soup Sunday with wife Ellen, is one of those in the know. He's been attending Soup Sunday since he was a child and remembers looking forward to the yearly event.

He says when he was a little kid, because it was always on Sunday, he thought it was a church event. It used to be held at Embassy Suites and Nathan says he would he would get to run around, dance and play hide and seek. "I got to cut up with my buddies and I thought it was the best thing in the world."

Nathan, now a lawyer, explains he learned a little more about what Soup Sunday was about when he got back from law school.

"I was asked by a friend to be on the event committee and sort of jumped on the chance because it was a way to plug back into the community."

He says that he wanted to immerse himself in the community and volunteering, but due to covid, it wasn't the best time to do that.

"So I was looking for any chance, and this was obviously a great one."

Ellen says she became involved in the event through Nathan. "He has been going to Soup Sunday all of his life and kind of brought me into it when I moved to Arkansas.

"He just told me what a great organization AACF is," she says about Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, the beneficiary of the fundraising event, "and we knew that we wanted to help out and be a part of the event."

The primary function of the organization, says Nathan, is to advocate for concerns that specifically affect low-income children.

Fran Carter, development director with AACF, says money raised helps with the operating budget of the nonprofit and helps "us to reach our mission of trying to make Arkansas a place where everybody can be healthy and happy and productive."

As co-chairmen of the 42nd Soup Sunday the pair, who were married in 2021, have been busy fundraising and looking for sponsorships.

But also "trying to engage people who've never been to Soup Sunday before," Nathan says. "We're trying to reach a new network or demographic."

"We've been trying to get more young people enrolled on the committee and attending the event," adds Ellen who works in public relations for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, "Just to kind of bring in the next generation for this event."

"This is the first year that Soup Sunday is on social media," she adds. "They now have their own social media pages and have already picked up a decent following. So I think it's bringing that into the future. It'll open up a whole new platform to get the word out."

The couple have increased the list of restaurants and hope to get at least 25 to participate.

"One of our goals, too, this year is to try to get an even more diverse group of restaurants from across all of Central Arkansas with different types of food," Nathan says.

This year's restaurant sponsor is Cantina Laredo with chef Chris Lane. "They've been great," Nathan says. "Not only sponsoring it, but they've let us use their meeting space or one of their private rooms for our meetings."

So for someone who has never been to Soup Sunday, what can they expect?

"It's a family friendly event," says Nathan, adding there are usually a ton of kids. "If you're looking for something for you and your kids to do on a Sunday, it is very geared towards children and family."

There will be a DJ and a dance floor, a silent auction and a program that Nathan explains is very short because they know the kids want to get back on the dance floor. He explains the director usually gives an update of what the advocates have been doing during the last year and he and Ellen will also speak briefly.

And, of course, there is the soup.

"I think the idea behind the event is that soup is such a warming food and it is good to enjoy with other people. It brings people together and it just makes you feel good," Ellen says.

Soup Sunday is 4-7 p.m. March 7 at the Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock. Tickets for children ages to 5 to 17 are $10. Tickets for adults are $45. To find out more about the event and the names of participating restaurants visit arkansasonline.com/219soup.





Soup Sunday, where attendees get to sample soup from Central Arkansas restaurants, is March 7. Ellen and Nathan Coulter are serving as co-chairmen of the event which raises funds for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





