Sportsboard

PREP BASKETBALL

If any discrepancies in records are found, please report them to icmurrell@pbcommercial.com.

STATE TOURNAMENTS

Championship games for each tournament are March 9-11 at Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs

5A BOYS

At Pine Bluff Convention Center

FIRST ROUND

Maumelle (Central champion) vs. Sheridan (South fourth), 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

Pine Bluff (South champion) vs. Sylvan Hills (Central fourth), 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Marion (East champion) vs. Greenbrier (West fourth), 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Harrison (West champion) vs. Valley View (East fourth), 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

Siloam Springs (West second) vs. Greene County Tech (East third), 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Nettleton (East second) vs. Van Buren (West third), 8:30 p.m. Wednesday

Lake Hamilton (South second) vs. Little Rock Parkview (Central third), 2:30 p.m. Thursday

Vilonia (Central second) vs. Hot Springs (South third), 5:30 p.m. Thursday

QUARTERFINALS

Maumelle-Sheridan winner vs. Siloam Springs-GCT winner, 8:30 p.m. Thursday

Pine Bluff-Sylvan Hills winner vs. Nettleton-Van Buren winner, 2:30 p.m. Friday

Marion-Greenbrier winner vs. Lake Hamilton-Parkview winner, 5:30 p.m. Friday

Harrison-Valley View winner vs. Vilonia-Hot Springs winner, 8:30 p.m. Friday

SEMIFINALS

Winners of first two quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

5A GIRLS

At Pine Bluff Convention Center

FIRST ROUND

Vilonia (Central champion) vs. Hot Springs Lakeside (South fourth), 1 p.m. Tuesday

Benton (South champion) vs. Sylvan Hills (Central fourth), 4 p.m. Tuesday

West Memphis (East champion) vs. Mountain Home (West fourth), 7 p.m. Tuesday

Greenwood (West champion) vs. Nettleton (East fourth), 1 p.m. Wednesday

Siloam Springs (West second) vs. Paragould (East third), 4 p.m. Wednesday

Marion (East second) vs. Russellville (West third), 7 p.m. Wednesday

Sheridan (South second) vs. Little Rock Christian Academy (Central third), 1 p.m. Thursdsay

Little Rock Parkview (Central second) vs. El Dorado (South third), 4 p.m. Thursday

QUARTERFINALS

Vilonia-HS Lakeside winner vs. Siloam Springs-Paragould winner, 7 p.m. Thursday

Benton-Sylvan Hills winner vs. Marion-Russellville winner, 1 p.m. Friday

West Memphis-Mountain Home winner vs. Sheridan-LRCA winner, 4 p.m. Friday

Greenwood-Nettleton winner vs. Parkview-El Dorado winner, 7 p.m. Friday

SEMIFINALS

Winners of first two quarterfinals, noon Saturday

Winners of last two quarterfinals, 6 p.m. Saturday

REGIONAL TOURNAMENTS

The winners of each regional first-round automatically qualify for state, with the remaining games determining state seeding:

4A SOUTH BOYS

At Lumberjack Arena, Warren

SEMIFINALS

Magnolia 57, Mills 52

Watson Chapel 53, Camden Fairview 34

THIRD PLACE

Mills 61, Camden Fairview 32

CHAMPIONSHIP

Watson Chapel vs. Magnolia, late Saturday

4A SOUTH GIRLS

At Lumberjack Arena, Warren

SEMIFINALS

Nashville 65, Arkadelphia 28

Star City 47, Hamburg 25

THIRD PLACE

Arkadelphia 48, Hamburg 39

CHAMPIONSHIP

Nashville vs. Star City, late Saturday

3A REGION 4 BOYS

At Drew Central HS, Monticello

SEMIFINALS

Drew Central 54, Lake Village Lakeside 40

Dumas 42, Benton Harmony Grove 37

THIRD PLACE

Lake Village Lakeside 60, Benton Harmony Grove 47

CHAMPIONSHIP

Drew Central vs. Dumas, late Saturday

3A REGION 4 GIRLS

At Drew Central HS, Monticello

SEMIFINALS

Fouke 75, Jessieville 72, OT

McGehee 49, Glen Rose 43

THIRD PLACE

Glen Rose 50, Jessieville 41

CHAMPIONSHIP

Fouke vs. McGehee, late Saturday

2A SOUTH BOYS

At FBT Arena, Fordyce

SEMIFINALS

Fordyce 56, Junction City 46

Acorn 54, Dierks 50

THIRD PLACE

Dierks 53, Junction City 47

CHAMPIONSHIP

Fordyce vs. Acorn, late Saturday

2A SOUTH GIRLS

At FBT Arena, Fordyce

SEMIFINALS

Fordyce 50, Horatio 28

Rison 36, Acorn 35

THIRD PLACE

Horatio 41, Acorn 35

CHAMPIONSHIP

Fordyce vs. Rison, late Saturday

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

MEN: Harding 69, UAM 57 (at Monticello)

Harding (8-19, 4-17 Great American): Taylor Currie 26 points, 14 rebounds; Ramiro Santiago 12 points, 4 steals; Rylie Marshall 11 points

UAM (11-16, 7-14 Great American): Isaac Jackson 15 points, 2 steals; Mario Fantina 14 points, 3 assists; Ray Price 10 points, 3 assists

WOMEN: Harding 68, UAM 47 (at Monticello)

Harding (22-6, 18-3 Great American): Sage Hawley 24 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks; Jacie Evans 13 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists; Tate Wells 12 points

UAM (9-18, 6-15 Great American): Joi Montgomery 10 points; Cyarah Kensmil 8 points; Aeryn Hawkins 7 points

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

WOMEN: Ouachita Baptist 81, UAM 62 (at Arkadelphia)

UAM: (9-19, 6-16 Great American): Joi Montgomery 14 points, 7 rebounds; Aeryn Hawkins 10 points; Alindsey Long 9 points

Ouachita Baptist (14-12, 11-11 Great American): Laney Mears 19 points; Makayla Miller 19 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists; Abbey Harrison 19 points, 6 rebounds

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Nicholls State 11, UAPB 0 (at Hattiesburg, Miss.)

SE Oklahoma State 4, UAM 3 (at Durant, Okla.)

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

UAM 9, SE Oklahoma State 1 (at Durant, Okla.)

SE Oklahoma State 8, UAM 0 (at Durant, Okla.)

SCHEDULE

(Subject to change)

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UAPB at Mississippi Valley State, noon; SE Oklahoma State vs. UAM (DH), at Sterlington, La., noon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Hub City Challenge at Hattiesburg, Miss.: UAPB vs. Yale, 11 a.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL

SE Oklahoma State vs. UAM, at Sterlington, La., noon

PREP SOFTBALL

Pine Bluff at Benton Harmony Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Bryant at White Hall, 5 p.m.