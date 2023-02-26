BASKETBALL

Rushing steps down as UCA women's coach

The University of Central Arkansas announced Saturday that longtime coach Sandra Rushing was stepping down after 11 years at the helm.

Rushing totaled 184 wins at UCA, which is second all-time, and sits at 587 for her career over 34 seasons.

The highlight of Rushing's tenure at UCA came in 2016 and 2017 when she led the Sugar Bears to back-to-back Southland Conference regular-season titles with a combined 54-9 record over the two-year span.

Rushing missed eight games this season caring for the health of her mother in Mississippi. In a release from the university, she said she felt it was time to "step away and take care of my top priority."

SAU men outlast Arkansas Tech

Gregory Hammond scored a team-high 21 points and tied for the team lead with 8 rebounds Saturday to lead Southern Arkansas University (19-9, 15-7 Great American Conference) to an 85-83 victory in double overtime over Arkansas Tech University (14-14, 12-10) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

The Muleriders led 39-29 at halftime, but were outscored 42-32 in the second half to force overtime. SAU's Kris Wyche hit a three-pointer with three seconds left to tie the game at 71-71 in regulation. The Wonder Boys led by six points in the first overtime session, but a three-pointer from Jerry Carraway with four seconds left tied the game at 78-78 to force a second overtime, which SAU led the whole way.

Carraway finished with 18 points off the bench for Southern Arkansas, while Carel Ray added 13 and Wyche chipped in with 12. Taelon Peter scored a game-high 33 points in the loss for Arkansas Tech and D'Rell Roberts contributed 18.

In another Great American Conference men's game Saturday, Isaac Jackson scored 15 points, while Cole Anderson and Josh Denton added 11 each to lead Ouachita Baptist University (11-15, 9-13) to a 75-61 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello (11-17, 7-15) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. Ma'Darius Hobson led the Boll Weevils with 19 points and Reggie Martin chipped in with 17.

Big fourth quarter helps Harding women

Harding University (23-6, 19-3 Great American Conference) outscored Henderson State University 23-11 in the fourth quarter Saturday to pull away for a 74-58 victory at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

The Bisons led 38-30 at halftime, but were outscored by the Reddies 17-13 in the third quarter to close the gap to 51-47. Despite shooting just 40% from the floor in the fourth quarter, Harding scored 11 of its 23 points from the free throw line. The Bisons also outrebounded the Reddies 45-35 and outscored them 44-14 in the lane.

Sage Hawley led Harding with 28 points, while Jacie Evans poured in 17 and Aubrey Isbell added 16. Ashley Farrar had 22 points to lead Henderson State (17-11, 14-8) and Abbie Jiles chipped in with 13.

In other Great American Conference women's games Saturday, Jalei Oglesby scored a game-high 34 points on 15-of-25 shooting from the floor and added a game-high 17 rebounds, including 13 on the defensive glass, to lead Arkansas Tech University (14-12, 12-10) to a 94-87 victory over Southern Arkansas University (12-16, 8-14) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. Diamond Morris led the way for SAU with 17 points. ... Laney Means and Makayla Miller led Ouachita Baptist University (14-12, 11-11) with 19 points each in an 81-62 victory over the University of Arkansas at Monticello (9-19, 6-16) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. Joi Montgomery led the Cotton Blossoms with 14 points off the bench and Aeryn Hawkins added 10.

BASEBALL

Trojans' doubleheader canceled

Due to concerns with the field conditions at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock's doubleheader against Bradley was canceled on Saturday.

The two teams are now scheduled to play a doubleheader today beginning at 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Eight-run second inning carries UCA

The University of Central Arkansas scored eight runs in the second inning to lift the Bears to an 11-1 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday at the Michelle Short Memorial Classic in Conway.

Kylie Griffin's three-run home run and Jaylee Engelkes' grand slam were the big blows for UCA (10-2) in the inning. Morgan Curley's RBI double gave the Bears their final run of the second.

Kayla Beaver (4-2) tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings in the victory.

The Bears pounded two Mississippi Valley State (0-9) pitchers for the 11 runs on 7 hits.

Golden Eagles soar past the Golden Lions

Paige Kilgore gave up 4 hits over 7 innings and struck out 5 as Southern Mississippi (11-1) dominated the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff 7-1 on the second day of the Hub City Challenge at the USM Softball Complex in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Natalie Taylor and Jana Lee both hit home runs for the Golden Eagles, who scored three runs in both the first and fourth innings to open a cushion. Jada Carhee, who finished with two hits for UAPB (2-7) had an RBI-single in the fifth, to trim the Golden Lions' deficit, but they wouldn't get any closer.

Sydney Green gave up 7 runs on 6 hits while striking out 4 over 6 innings for UAPB. She also issued 10 walks.

– Erick Taylor

TENNIS

Arkansas women split doubleheader

The University of Arkansas women's team split two matches in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, losing 4-1 to Oklahoma and beating Missouri State 4-0.

Lenka Stara earned the only point in the Razorbacks' loss to the Sooners, defeating Oklahoma's Julia Garcia Ruiz 6-3, 6-4. The doubles teams of Indianna Spink and Morgan Cross, as well as Kelly Keller and Carolina Gomez, won their matches against Missouri State to get Arkansas off to a fast start. Spink also won her singles match, beating Tiera Jarmond 6-0, 6-0. Grace O'Donnell defeated Sandra Lukacova 6-1, 6-1 and Kacie Harvey claimed the match title by beating Mary Houston 6-1, 6-0.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services