Texas DB set to visit UA again

One of the nation's top safety prospects, Ka'Davion Dotson plans to visit the University of Arkansas for the fourth time on March 4.

Dotson, a consensus 4-star prospect, has been talking to Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson and secondary coach Deron Wilson with a FaceTime session on Wednesday evening being one of the most recent conversations.

"They're great guys," Dotson said. "They're talking about getting me down on March 4, showing me how they're going to be coaching."

Dotson, 5-11, 185 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas, has more than 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Florida State, Missouri, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Kansas State and other schools.

Woodson offered Dotson at Florida State few days prior to being hired at Arkansas.

"Coach Woodson and I have been building a relationship since he offered me at Florida State," Dotson said. "He's been talking to my mom and they've been building a relationship. She's been on me about make sure I text Coach Woodson back."

Dotson visited the Hogs on back-to-back weekends in March of last year and also made a visit during that summer. He said his mother took a liking to the Razorbacks after meeting Coach Sam Pittman for the first time.

"She's always liked it since the first time we went down there," Dotson said. "She and Coach Pittman built a great relationship first time we went down. She's always loved it."

On3.com also rates Dotson as the No. 17 safety and the No. 197 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He's rated the No. 39 recruit in Texas.

He had 27 tackles, 4 tackles for loss and 4 pass breakups in the regular season before the Panthers went on to win the Class 6A Division 1 state championship with a 15-0 record.

Dotson said he's looking forward to his upcoming trip to Fayetteville.

"I just want to get back down there and just sit and have a face-to-face talk to Coach Woodson and them, watch film and build the relationship," he said.

Dotson's cousin, Peso Dotson, is a junior at the UA and is constantly trying to get him to join him in Fayetteville.

"He's still on me," Dotson said. "He said the Hill is the spot for me. He was courtside at the [men's basketball] game [against Georgia on Tuesday night]. He loves everything about Arkansas. He just went there and experienced college and fell in love with it."

He also said he enjoyed seeing former teammate and Arkansas freshman linebacker Jordan Crook play in the Liberty Bowl and record 7 tackles in the win over Kansas.

"Jordan was dogging out. It was amazing seeing him finally get his chance and ball out," Dotson said.

Dotson is also looking to visit TCU, SMU, Alabama, Miami, Florida Florida State and Texas this spring and then eventually narrow list of schools to five.

He said he plans to take official visits this summer. He said Arkansas is in good shape to get one of the trips.

"No doubt," he said.

