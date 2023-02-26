ARKANSAS A-Z: The first Little Rock University was founded in 1882

Before the University of Arkansas at Little Rock became part of the UA System in 1969, it was known as Little Rock University. However, decades before what is now UALR was even founded, the first institution of higher education to use the name Little Rock University was established in Arkansas' capital city.

Founded in 1882, the original Little Rock University was a four-year, liberal arts, coeducational school for white students. The school was built by the Freedmen's Aid Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church, based in Cincinnati. The society was formed in 1866 with the purpose of providing relief and education to former slaves, but the mission was later expanded to provide Christian education for Black and white people in the South, with its name changing in 1888 to Freedmen's Aid and Southern Education Society. It helped to establish or support segregated institutions throughout southern states, including Philander Smith College, also in Little Rock.

The initiative for forming Little Rock University came through the efforts of the Rev.Dr. George W. Gray, a Methodist minister who came to Little Rock representing the society. He served as the first president of the institution. The 18-acre campus was established at a cost of approximately $50,000, including the $10,000 from the city.

A description of the campus stated: "This institution is beautifully situated ... . Its imposing structure of brick, surrounded by a fine campus, crowns University Hill on Lincoln Avenue, midway between the Depot and the river." Another description stated: "Its main building was four stories high, the tower one-hundred-thirty feet high and the campus was on a bluff overlooking the river." The campus location was described as both pleasant and healthful: "The grounds are 100 feet above the level of the Arkansas River flowing at their base, rendering malaria unknown." The campus, which included a 1,000-volume library and a museum, was located just east of the site where Dillard Department Stores built its corporate headquarters a century later. The Oliver-Clayton House, west of the university building, was used for student housing.

The university offered bachelor of art and bachelor of science degrees. A post-graduate program for the master of arts degree qualified the institution for the title "university" rather than "college." The first classes were held in 1882 in a downtown facility in the "Methodist block" on Main Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets. Classes on the new campus began in the fall term of 1883, and tuition was $15. "Substantial board was furnished to students at $2.50 per week."

A published bulletin stated that the university planned to have seven colleges. In 1883, the College of Literature and Arts, the College of Music, and the College of Medicine were in operation. It was stated that "for the time being the Arkansas Medical College will represent the Medical Department." The curriculum included a college preparatory course, a normal (teacher training) course, two biblical courses, English, Latin, Greek, French and German. The society's report in 1888 stated that there were 231 students and 10 faculty members.

On June 18, 1884, the Arkansas Gazette reported that Gray had been removed as president and that Vice President F.S. Lewis had resigned. The newspaper was unable to find details of the conflict causing these departures. The article stated, "The Freedmen's Aid Society furnished the principal part of the funds and retains control of the institution. Bishop Wiley of Cincinnati, president of the Freedmen's Aid Society[,] and Dr. Rust, corresponding secretary[,] were in the city last week. They had a consultation with the board of trustees of the college and decided that its best interest would be subserved by the withdrawal of Dr. Gray, which was accordingly done, and when Professor Lewis sent in his resignation, it was accepted."

Based on newspaper coverage of the various Little Rock University activities, there was much community interest and pride in the college. The school's presence in Little Rock represented some consolation for Fayetteville, rather than the capital city, having been chosen as the site for the state university in 1871. Despite this early enthusiasm and success, however, in 1894 the school "was forced to suspend for want of patronage."

In 1896, the university announced its reopening, published a course catalog, and advertised in the Arkansas Methodist publication. This effort was unsuccessful, however, and the school closed permanently.

From 1899 until 1905, the property was used as the Maddox Seminary for Young Ladies. It was used as a teaching hospital from 1906 until 1914. After being vacant for several years, it was damaged by fire, restored, and used for apartments before being demolished around 1960.

— W.W. Satterfield

