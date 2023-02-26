Tim Conklin selected to lead Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission into the future

SPRINGDALE -- Commissioners chose a familiar face Wednesday to become executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission -- longtime Assistant Director Tim Conklin.

Jeff Hawkins, who led the commission for more than two decades, announced late last year he would retire after the first of the year. Hawkins recommended Conklin succeed him. Commission members agreed unanimously.

Conklin said he doesn't foresee major changes.

"The staff is great. We're moving forward with major grant opportunities. I just look forward to working with such a dynamic region," he said.

Hawkins served as a planning director in Arkansas for 47 years, including 23 years as executive director of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission and planning director for Jonesboro from 1999-2001. Hawkins took the job in Northwest Arkansas in 2001.

Hawkins said Conklin worked his way up to planning director in Fayetteville, ran the metropolitan planning organization in Springfield, Mo., and headed the metropolitan planning organization in Fort Smith and the River Valley before joining Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning as transportation program manager.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission was formed in 1966 through a cooperative agreement among Benton and Washington counties and Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Siloam Springs and Springdale.