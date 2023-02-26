Trumann lawmaker tops expense list in 2022

Arkansas Rep. Johnny Rye, a Republican from Trumann, collected the largest amount of per diem, mileage and other expense reimbursements among state lawmakers last year: $34,566.

Rye, who said that "I didn't know I was," explained in an interview last week that "I try my best not to miss a [legislative committee] meeting."

He narrowly eclipsed the $33,564 in expense reimbursements collected last year by then-state Rep. Jim Dotson, a Republican from Bentonville who now serves in the state Senate.

Dotson collected the largest amount of expense reimbursements over the previous four years. His expenses peaked at $40,380 in 2018.

Dotson and Rye are the only state lawmakers who collected more than $30,000 in expense reimbursements in 2022, according to figures compiled by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette based on records obtained from the Bureau of Legislative Research, Arkansas Legislative Audit, the state House of Representatives and the state Senate.

Over the past 15 years or so, the state has made the largest expense payments to state lawmakers who attended the most legislative meetings between sessions, who lived the farthest from Little Rock and/or attended the most out-of-state conferences.

The Legislature meets in regular sessions in odd-numbered years and in shorter fiscal sessions in even-numbered years, and its expenses generally are smaller in the even-numbered years.

State lawmakers also are paid a salary by the state. Representatives and senators are paid $44,356 a year with the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore getting $50,661 a year.

On Feb. 15, the state's citizens commission that sets salaries of state elected officials delayed its consideration of pay raises for state lawmakers and constitutional officers until May 12.

Arkansas' lawmakers' total expenses for per diem, mileage and other expense reimbursements increased to $1.9 million in calendar year 2022 from $1.5 million in calendar year 2020, the previous even-numbered year in which the Legislature met in a fiscal session.

The increase in total reimbursements to state lawmakers in 2022 from 2020 is partly the result of a longer fiscal session in 2022 than in 2020 at the outset of the covid-19 pandemic. Legislative committees also meet between sessions.

The 2022 fiscal session lasted 30 days -- the state's second longest of seven fiscal sessions -- and an August special session to accelerate the implementation of the state's individual and corporate income tax rate cuts lasted three days.

The 2020 fiscal legislative session lasted 17 days -- the shortest of the state's seven fiscal sessions -- at the outset of the covid-19 pandemic with the House of Representatives meeting at the Jack Stephens Center at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Most lawmakers wore masks and spread out to maintain the recommended distance between one another.

In 2020, lawmakers also convened in a three-day special session to create a covid-19 rainy-day fund.

Reimbursements fell from $2.3 million in 2018 to $1.5 million in 2020, largely as a result of legislative committees meeting fewer times and lawmakers attending fewer meetings amid the covid-19 pandemic that arrived in Arkansas in March 2020, according to legislative staff members. Also, most state lawmakers didn't attend any out-of-state conferences at state expense in 2020 amid onset of the pandemic.

EXPENSE DETAILS

Rye's per diem, mileage and other expense reimbursements of $34,566 in 2022 marked an increase from $24,154 in 2020.

He certified that the round-trip mileage over the most direct and practicable route from his home residence to the state Capitol is 268 miles as documented by the House fiscal office, according to House records.

Rye has served in the House of Representatives since 2017 and is a retired Poinsett County assessor. According to state records, the expense payments made to Rye in 2022 include:

$23,000.62 from the Bureau of Legislative Research, including $15,423 in per diem for 99 days and $7,577.62 in mileage expenses.

$6,280.39 from the state House of Representatives, including $5,123 for per diem and $1,157. 39 for expenses.

$5,285.26 from Arkansas Legislative Audit, including $2,174 in per diem, $794.62 in mileage expenses and $2,316.64 in costs for attending the Southern Legislative Conference meeting in Oklahoma City from July 9-13.

The House and Senate education and public health, welfare and labor committees meet the most frequently among legislative committees, but Rye didn't serve on the committees last year.

"But I am always here," he said last week.

Asked whether anybody has ever suggested that he is abusing legislative expenses by attending too many legislative committees, Rye replied, "No.

"In fact, I will be honest with you," he said. "I don't even really keep up with the amount that it is. I just know the things that I need to do to be down here to at least be able to vote right on the things that come up, especially on health, well anything, and that's why I am here."

Asked whether his constituents would be surprised that he collected the largest amount of legislative expenses, Rye said that "I think they want me down here, I really do, because that's the only way I am going to know is to be here.

"You can catch some of it on the internet, but there is all kinds of conversations that go on here, questions and answers that I always get to, that if I was just at home trying to watch that stuff on the video I wouldn't know," he said, referring to the livestreaming of legislative meetings.

Dotson's per diem, mileage and other expense reimbursements of $33,564 in 2022 increased slightly from his reimbursements of $31,261 in 2020.

He served as vice chairman of the Legislative Council and on the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee last year. He served in the House of Representatives from 2013 until this year when he started serving in the Senate.

Dotson has attributed his legislative expenses to being among the most active state lawmakers who live among the farthest from the state Capitol.

He has certified that the round-trip mileage over the most direct and practicable route from his home residence to the state Capitol is 428 miles as documented by the House fiscal office, according to House records.

According to state records, the expense payments made to Dotson in 2022 include:

$24,186.94 from the Bureau of Legislative Research, including $12,299 in per diem for 80 days and mileage expenses of $10,173.77 and $1,714.17 in other costs for attending the Southern Legislative Conference meeting in Oklahoma City from July 9-13.

$6,866.90 from the state House of Representatives, including $4,615 in per diem and $2,251.90 in mileage.

$2,511.02 from Arkansas Legislative Audit, including $1,242 in per diem and $1,269 in mileage expenses.

Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, collected the largest amount of per diem, mileage and other expenses totaling $26,841 in the Senate in 2022, according to state records.

Irvin's expense reimbursements in 2022 ranked below six state representatives, including Rye and Dotson.

She served as chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee in 2022 and now serves as chairwoman of the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee. She has served in the Senate since 2011.

Irvin said she spent more time attending legislative meetings and working on legislative business in Little Rock in 2022 than in previous years when there was a fiscal session.

She said she worked on the educational adequacy report and recommendations.

"Trying to get all that prepared was a monumental task," Irvin said.

Irvin said she also served on the Arkansas Legislative Council's executive subcommittee, which focused the state's Employee Benefits Division, and on the Senate Ethics Committee that considered a handful of ethics cases last year.

Irvin's round-trip from her home to the state Capitol is 234 miles, according to Senate records.

She also attended the Southern Legislative Conference annual meeting in Oklahoma City from July 10-13, 2022, at a cost of $1,960.41 and the American Legislative Exchange Council annual meeting in Atlanta from July 26-28 at a cost of $1,759.54, according to state records.

SALARY AND EXPENSES

Calendar year 2022 was the seventh full calendar year since the seven-member Independent Citizens Commission -- created under constitutional Amendment 94, approved by voters in November 2014 -- boosted the salaries of lawmakers from $15,869 a year to $39,400 a year and those of the House speaker and Senate president pro tempore from $17,771 to $45,000 a year, effective March 29, 2015.

Before Amendment 94, the Legislature set the salaries of the state's elected officials.

In exchange for the pay raises, the Legislature enacted a bill in March 2015 to eliminate lawmakers' eligibility to receive up to $14,400 a year in certain office-related expenses.

Total per diem and other expense payments dropped from $3.18 million in 2015 to $2.82 million in 2017 and to $2.77 million in 2019 before increasing to $3.12 million in 2021, according to figures compiled by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette based on records from Arkansas Legislative Audit, the Bureau of Legislative Research, the state House of Representatives and the state Senate.

The Legislature's 118-day regular session in 2021 was 30 days longer than the 88-day regular session in 2019. The regular session lasted 86 days in 2017 and 82 days in 2015. There were two three-day special sessions in 2021 and three-day special sessions in 2015 and in 2017.

State lawmakers' total per diem, mileage and expenses payments dropped from $4.02 million in 2014 to $2.3 million in 2016 and 2018 before dropping to $1.5 million in 2020 amid the covid-19 pandemic before increasing to $1.9 million in 2022.

How much lawmakers are paid for per diem depends on how far from the state Capitol in Little Rock that they reside.

In 2022, lawmakers who live more than 50 miles from the state Capitol each received a per diem of $155 per day for attending meetings in Little Rock from Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022, and the rate was increased to $157 per day on Oct. 1, 2022, according to state officials. The per diem rate currently is $157 per day.

In 2022, lawmakers living within 50 miles of the Capitol received a reduced per diem of $59 per day for each day they meet in Little Rock, according to state officials. Their per diem rate currently is $59 per day.

In 2022, lawmakers were paid a mileage rate of 58.5 cents a mile from Jan. 1 until the end of June, when the rate increased to 62.5 cents per mile on July 1, 2022, according to state officials. The mileage rate increased to 65.5 cents a mile on Jan. 1, 2023.