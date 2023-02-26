University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Spotlight: Johnson having a banner year for Lions’ baseball team

FORT SMITH -- Brayden Johnson thought six years ago he picked up a baseball for the last time. But the sport came calling back to him. The Alma native now couldn't be more glad to return to the mound having a career season for the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

The 2018 Alma graduate was a three-sport star in high school, playing football, basketball and baseball. After a record-setting career on the gridiron for the Airedales, Johnson decided football would be the sport he focused on at the next level, signing with Ouachita Baptist. At least that's what he thought.

"I did know I was going to miss baseball," Johnson said. "But when I made up my mind to play football in college, I never thought I'd play baseball ever again. I just assumed I'd be catching passes still. But when the baseball opportunity came, I couldn't pass it up. It's the best decision I have ever made."

After one season playing college football, Johnson said for health reasons he wanted to switch sports. He went about three years without baseball training while missing it his senior year of high school and his freshman year of college. UAFS baseball coach Todd Holland was more than willing to give Johnson an opportunity to show what he could do working himself back into the sport.

It's paid off for the Lions in a big way this season, as Johnson has developed himself to be a certified ace leading the pitching staff. Through four starts and 25 innings, Johnson has a 1.08 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and 31 strikeouts with just 12 walks. Opponents are hitting just .165 against him this season when he is on the mound.

"He is just a natural born competitor and has always had the work ethic," Holland said. "It correlates with every pitch he throws. He is getting more and more confident in his ability to throw strikes. He throws four pitches at will and commands the zone. He is just a huge asset when he is on the mound."

The path to this year's success wasn't easy for Johnson, who has been with UAFS for four seasons now. He had to relearn the day-to-day process of being a successful baseball player and find his touch again pitching. He had a 4.72 ERA in his first season back in 2020, a 6.00 ERA in 2021, and a 6.34 ERA in 2022. Slowly but surely, he has regained his groove for the Lions.

"I'm excited to finally get back into it and feel really good on the mound," Johnson said. "I worked really hard in the fall and the summer. I just trust my guys to go make plays for me, and I battle on the mound to get outs. It's been a good time."

Johnson set the tone for his dominance this year when UAFS faced East Central University to open the season. The right-hander tied his own program record with a 13-strikeout performance while picking up the win in a seven-inning outing. He allowed just two base runners, a hit and a walk, to start the season out right.

"He has pitched pretty well for us, but I think he has a bigger upside than he is showing right now," Holland said. "His upside is really high, and he can go as far as he wants with it. He pounds the strike zone and does a really good job with that. We've had games where we walked eight and hit five batters. We can't have that, and Brayden does a good job when he is in there taking care of business."

Johnson's performance on the mound has followed plenty of success with the pitching staff around him. Last year with depth being an issue, the Lions had an 8.43 team ERA. They didn't want that to happen again this season, and that staff's ERA is now down under four.

Johnson, Jakob Petross (1.27 ERA through 21 1/3 innings), Grant Shankle (3.48 ERA through 10 1/3 innings), Logan Grant (0.00 ERA through 7 1/3 innings) and Lukas Petross (3.86 ERA through 7 innings) have been a big part of the turnaround.

"After the season last year, the pitchers kind of came together for a meeting and talked about the season," Johnson said. "The guys that were coming back knew that wasn't the best we could do. We didn't want to be at the bottom end of the conference as a staff with the numbers. We know what we are capable of with our talent. That was a big focus point for us. We are finally putting it together with new talent really making an impact as well."

Holland couldn't be more proud of the success Johnson is having for the Lions. Holland said it is easy to root for a comeback story like Johnson's because Holland feels Johnson makes a big impact on and off the field.

"I took my 12-year-old son on the bus with us this weekend, and I had to go to Walmart to get food for lunch the next day," Holland said. "I thought to myself, 'Who do I trust to leave with my son?' The first name that came to mind was Brayden Johnson. He is kind of a hero to my son. I have daughters, and I would let him date them. Brayden is just that great of a kid and always does the right thing."

Brayden Johnson



Brayden Johnson has developed himself into a certified ace this season, leading the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith pitching staff. (Submitted Photo)



Johnson

