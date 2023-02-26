We must make every school great

It's been a rough three years for Arkansas' public schools, students, and families. Pandemic- related school closures stalled the gains we were making in reading and math, and left students isolated and disconnected from caring educators who nurture their potential.

Severe shortages of teachers, bus drivers and school support staff have made it harder to meet each child's needs. The list of challenges facing our public schools and students holds little comparison in recent memory.

Yet 90 percent of Arkansas families choose public schools for their children. Given this fact, the state's new education bill should focus on the challenges facing our students and neighborhood schools. But it's full of proposals that would weaken public schools across the state, increase existing inequities in rural schools, and make it harder to keep experienced teachers in the classroom.

Ultimately, the bill would create more uncertainty for parents, and in some cases take away their ability to make decisions about their children's education.

Let's start with the most obvious--and most talked about--provision: a voucher program that would subsidize the cost of enrollment in charter, private, and parochial schools.

While touted as a tool to empower parents, the voucher bill is short on accountability and gives parents a false sense of security about its benefit. The bill states schools who receive voucher funds will be held accountable for student performance, but there are no specifics as to what those measures are or if they are comparable to the high standards to which public schools are held.

The voucher bill does nothing to expand options for families who live in small rural districts with few or no private schools. In fact, those families could find their neighborhood schools weakened as state and federal dollars are siphoned away. It only takes a few parents sending their children to a private school (and taking that funding with them) for a neighborhood school to see fewer educators, larger class sizes, and fewer extracurricular options.

Setting aside practical implementation problems, studies show vouchers may do more harm than good. The Brookings Institution looked at voucher programs in four states and found "students that use vouchers to attend private schools do less well on tests than similar students that do not attend private schools."

The tradeoff for this voucher plan: Confusion for families, educators, and schools.

Another provision promises to address the current teacher shortage by increasing starting pay for teachers. We have advocated to raise starting pay for years, but the bill does nothing to address compensation for veteran teachers.

If this bill is passed, we run the risk of becoming a training ground for new teachers who come for the starting salary and then leave for neighboring states that pay experienced teachers more.

Furthermore, the bill does nothing to address the shortage of all the other people who make our schools work: classroom support staff, school nutrition workers, nurses, social workers, and bus drivers.

Speaking of attracting and retaining teachers, supporters of the bill highlight elimination of the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act as a mechanism to make it easier to fire teachers--a great soundbite, to be sure. While we agree with Gov. Sarah Sanders that ineffective teachers should not remain in the classroom, and current law allows for dismissal, shouldn't the focus during a time of teacher shortages be on how to attract, train and retain great teachers, not eliminating due process for those we have?

We are also concerned that the bill punishes young children who are struggling to read with a new mandate that disempowers parents. This bill requires that students who are not reading at grade level be automatically held back, no matter what parents want.

Numerous studies have shown that forced retention policies create more harm than good to children. Any short-term gains are limited and offset by the negative academic, social, and emotional outcomes students experience as a result of being held back.

Sadly, the focus of this bill is wrong, and the solutions it offers are wrong. We have public schools in every community across the state, and all of our energy should be focused on making every one of those schools great.

Quality public schools in every neighborhood should be a given for every family. This bill won't get us there.

Carol B. Fleming is the president of the Arkansas Education Association.