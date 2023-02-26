Wet track not a hassle for Wet Paint during Honeybee

HOT SPRINGS -- Let no one forget that before he became the last word in training Kentucky Derby contenders, Brad Cox won the Kentucky Oaks twice.

In Louisville, Ky., the trainer's hometown, only one race is bigger than that for fillies on the first Friday in May. That comes a day later and the winning horse wears a blanket of roses afterward.

Cox now holds strong hands in both 2023 spring classics. He has a grocery list full of Kentucky Derby prospects and for the Kentucky Oaks, Wet Paint made another runway entrance at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort on Saturday. A peekaboo ride by jockey Flavien Prat planted her in the Oaklawn winner's circle for the second time at the meet after also winning the Martha Washington Stakes on Jan. 28.

Wet Paint won by two lengths over wet-fast footing in the Martha Washington. The Grade III $300,000 Honeybee Stakes on Saturday meant another trip around a wet track, this one rated sloppy and against 11 opponents, and required more ability.

Prat jerked his mount off the rail and split horses inside the final sixteenth of a mile, beating last-out Oaklawn allowance winner Condensation with Breeders' Cup show filly Grand Love in third.

With 50 Kentucky Oaks qualifying points Saturday, Wet Paint has 60 in two local qualifying races. The Grade III $600,000 Fantasy Stakes in April at Oaklawn is under Cox' consideration before setting sail for Churchill Downs, where he won the 2018 Oaks with Monomoy's Girl, his first Eclipse Award winner, and in 2020 with Honeybee winner Shedaresthedevil for Hot Springs owner Staton Flurry.

On Saturday, Condensation set a target with opening splits of 23.54 and 49.19, wiring the field by three quarters in her second local start Feb. 11. Taxed, last-out second in the Martha Washington, gave chase from the 12 hole with Rafael Bejarano. Meanwhile, Grand Love, a tiring sixth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies, stood third on the final turn after a dream trip for Joel Rosario.

"To be honest, I was worried about how far back I was," Prat said. "I mean, I didn't think I had much chance from where I was. She had to give a kick somewhere and that was in the stretch. On the backside I was galloping, but the problem was I was far back and it was a slow pace. But she finished up well."

Tenth after three quarters in 1;13.51, Wet Paint moved up to fifth at the head of the stretch. Condensation hung on by two lengths, running the mile in 1;39.25, until Prat took matters into his own hands.

A seventh-to-first maiden winner in October at Horseshoe Indianapolis, Wet Paint ran closer to the pace when second at Turfway Park in December. The Martha Washington, in which she was last of six early, went her way when two leaders stopped without warning in the upper stretch.

"She showed a lot of heart to be able to handle these conditions today." Cox said. "She showed she liked the wet track and I think as the distance she'll keep improving.'

Wary to bet against Cox for any reason, bettors made Wet Paint an 8-5 program favorite for returns of $5.40, $3.80 and $3. Winning time was 1:45.35 over a track that mostly played fair to speed. Todd Pletcher-trained Galloping Girl and Mike Maker-trained Towhead also collected qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks.