Why Philly barbers are charging $100 and up for haircuts





PHILADELPHIA -- Kenneth Carruth IV, the North Philly native known as The4thKen on social media, has made waves (literally) with his haircut tutorials and videos. The 20-year-old barber has amassed more than 1.8 million likes on TikTok, with his biggest video reaching more than 2 million views. But it's not always his clean lines and tight fades that are attracting attention.

In one video, Carruth showed off a mid-fade and noted, "My client paid me $80 for this haircut." Other videos list prices well above $100. While some viewers were in favor of the price tag, others called the haircut a "scam" and wrote how their barber could do the same job for $15.

Before the covid-19 pandemic, Carruth also charged $15 per head. But with more demand, and the rising cost of running a business, he had to raise his rates.

"I feel like pre-pandemic, barbers were undervalued," Carruth said. "Now, barbers are starting to realize their worth and see that it's not just about the cut. You're providing an experience."

And he isn't alone.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, haircut prices rose 6.8% in November from the same time a year before, which is the largest annual increase since the fact-finding agency started tracking the category. Men -- who are used to paying with a single bill for their cuts -- are noticing.

In the past, local barbers engaged in price wars with neighboring shops to have an edge on clientele. If one shop offered cuts for $20, another would offer them for $15. But the pandemic crippled small-business owners, said Damon Dorsey, 61, president of the American Barber Association. Barbers and other service workers were among the hardest hit.

To stay afloat, many chose to raise their rates.

Southwest Philly barber Nicky Prosseda, 40, said the seismic blow of the pandemic also inspired barbers to sharpen their business practices.

From the mid-20th century to recent years, Prosseda said, barbers enjoyed the benefits of cash-in-hand transactions and tax-free loopholes. But as the industry evolved, the slow rise in haircut prices didn't match the increases in beauty product prices, booth rentals, and Venmo and CashApp fees. And for many, it made barbering unlivable as a primary income source.

Prosseda, who charges $75 a cut, is the director of Philly's Modern Male Barber Academy. "I truly believe that there's this kind of pain for the sins of our forefather barbers and the past owners," he said. "They didn't teach us the best things in the industry, so you pass it down."

Based on data collected in May 2021, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that most barber salaries range between $22,430 and $53,260. Prosseda said that may be barbers' reported income, but a lot have been making $50,000 to $100,000 for years. And with even more resources at their disposal, he estimates they will start to rack in upward of $150,000 per year going forward.

Along with better business practices, Dorsey said, barbers are now able to leverage their social media presence to draw in more clients willing to pay top dollar. Apps like Booksy and StyleSeat help barbers manage customer information and schedule haircuts. Barbers like Carruth have used them to expand their brands beyond their corner or neighborhood.

By building his social media brand, Carruth was able to open his own barber studio in Kensington. After turning his social media followers into loyal clients, he saved enough money to get a business license and land the small commercial space in August 2021.

"I know a lot of barbers that are great at cutting hair, but they [are not great] at running a business," Carruth said. "And with that, you can't charge what you want because you're just going purely off skill."

While most of his clients understand his raised prices, West Philly barber Jalen Thompson, 23, said he has had customers leave to look for lower rates. Thompson, who charges $45 to $75 for haircuts and more than $120 for house calls, is comfortable with that risk.

"We stopped being hustlers and turned into CEOs," he said. "I became a barber because I love cutting hair, but I also knew how much money there was to be made in this industry. ... There's an opportunity to retire early and really enjoy life and take on other business ventures."

Prosseda agrees that it has allowed him and others to live a better, more balanced life.

"A barber's career is not one of mental easiness or physical, so you have to raise the prices for the barber to have a work-life balance where you can put your kid on the bus, and go be the coach to your son's football team, or whatever it is. You have to raise the prices in order for that to happen."

The fruits of the industry, Carruth said, are enjoyed by barbers who learn how to adapt. Along with cutting different hair textures and embracing products like semi-permanent dye, man weaves, and other enhancements, it's important to provide other services like hair washes, snacks, TV, and WiFi.

"There's a lot of older barbers that are stuck in their ways that refuse to change, and unfortunately, they're more than likely gonna get left behind," he said.



