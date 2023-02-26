Wildcats defeat Camden Fairview

WARREN -- Watson Chapel made the 4A-South Region boys basketball championship game for the third year in a row after Friday's 53-34 win over Camden Fairview.

And again, Magnolia was the final opponent.

Defending state champion and No. 3-ranked Magnolia earned the other spot in Saturday night's championship game with a 57-52 win over Mills University Studies. The Panthers (23-1), who went 29-0 last season with University of Arkansas signee Derrian Ford leading the way, took on the No. 5-ranked Wildcats (26-6), who have won 17 straight, late Saturday at Lumberjack Arena.

The game was just ending at print deadline, but a report is live at pbcommercial.com.

Magnolia and Watson Chapel were Conference 4A-8 rivals the two previous seasons, with the Panthers winning 4A-8 and regional championships over the Wildcats both seasons.

"It's a great challenge," first-year Wildcats Coach Jevon Barnes said Friday. "Some of these guys have been on the team. They've been saying Magnolia owned us, so we get a chance to get our lick back and hopefully we can pull it off."

To set up Saturday's final, the Wildcats needed to shake off another old league foe in Fairview (16-7), which started out with a 5-0 lead and stayed close with the Wildcats for much of the first half. Khamani Cooper scored 8 of Watson Chapel's 12 first-quarter points and finished with a game-high 22 points and 7 rebounds.

"It was just a matter of coming out of the gate strong," Cooper said. "We know every team will give us their best shot, but at the end of the day, we're going to do better. That's what happened tonight."

Jai'Kori Phillips had 10 points and 9 rebounds and Marcus Strong scored 9 points for Watson Chapel.

Fairview was held without a field goal for a 6-minute span deep into the third quarter as Watson Chapel built a 30-18 lead with 3:59 remaining in the period. The Wildcats were ahead 24-18 at halftime and 35-24 after three periods.

Their defense inside the paint proved too much for the Cardinals to handle, as Fairview went nearly another 8 minutes without scoring from the floor. Watson Chapel led by as many as 23 points on two occasions.

"I tell people all the time, you don't make the tournament off of luck," Barnes said. "You're here for a reason, so everybody's going to give you their best shot. You just have to stay the course and continue to fight, and hopefully you win in the end."

JyMarion Hopson and Jaylen Goodwin each scored 10 points for the Cardinals, who took on Mills for third place Saturday.

ZEBRAS', YELLOWJACKETS' 5A GAMES ANNOUNCED

Pine Bluff High School's boys team and Sheridan's boys and girls teams will play in the 5A state tournament this week at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

Pine Bluff (21-7), which won the 5A-South Conference championship for the third year in a row, will take on Sylvan Hills (17-11) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winner will face Nettleton or Van Buren in the quarterfinals at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Sheridan (18-10) will tip off the 5A boys tournament by taking on Maumelle (18-11) at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. That winner will play either Siloam Springs or Greene County Tech at 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Sheridan girls team (16-8) will face off against Little Rock Christian Academy (21-8) at 1 p.m. Thursday for the right to take on either West Memphis or Mountain Home at 4 p.m. Friday.

All semifinal games will be Saturday, with the state championship games for all classes scheduled for March 9-11 at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs. A complete tournament schedule is available in Sportsboard.