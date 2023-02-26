WRESTLING: Har-Ber Lady Wildcats secure first state championship





Springdale Har-Ber girls wrestling assistant coach John Nichols pulled up his Carolina blue shirt to reveal a shirt underneath that reflected what the team accomplished Saturday.

The shirt read "Wrestle like a girl" and drew cheers from the Lady Wildcats, who had just clinched their first championship at the high school wrestling state tournament at the Jack Stephens Center on the campus of the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

Springdale Har-Ber totaled 156 points to finish just ahead of Rogers, which had 152. Little Rock Central was third with 103 points. Har-Ber's win was a reversal from a tournament two weeks ago when the Lady Wildcats finished second to Rogers.

"Winning state with these ladies is awesome," Springdale Har-Ber Coach Nika West said. "I couldn't be more prouder. They've busted their tails off all year."





Springdale Har-Ber was behind Rogers by one point until Niko Ruatakakee won her match at 235 pounds. That win clinched the team title for the Lady Wildcats, who then joined their coaches in a group hug.

"We had to have that win," West said. "We didn't have to have a pin. That was a bonus. Niko is a first-year wrestler and she really battled."

Junior Skylur Lewis of Rogers Heritage continued her dominance at 155 pounds with a pin to win her third consecutive state championship.

The growing number of participants in girls wrestling prompted the Arkansas Activities Association to split into two divisions with a Class 6A and Class 5A and below. There were 231 girls competing at the state tournament this year after 137 participated in 2020 when girls became involved in high school wrestling in Arkansas.

CLASS 5A AND BELOW

Searcy wins 2nd in a row

Searcy won its second consecutive state championship with 194 points, topping second place Sylvan Hills (173) and Van Buren (80).

Searcy sophomore Alena Williams finished 46-0 on the season after she pinned Katelyn Wallace of Hot Springs Lakeside in 47 seconds to win the championship at 115 pounds.

"I put in a lot of work this year and I'm super happy with the result," Williams said.

Williams spent part of her freshman season wrestling boys at Cabot and her arrival at Searcy made the Lady Lions even more stout.

"[Williams] is such a tremendous athlete and she brings national attention to our program," Searcy Coach Jerry Evans said. "She's not [nationally[ ranked yet, but she will be this summer. She's super competitive and a great teammate."

Van Buren finished third with wrestlers like Alexis Schmotzer, a junior who won the state championship at 130 pounds. Ava Garcia at 140 pounds also won a state championship for the Lady Pointers.

"I went from nothing to first," said Schmotzer, who failed to place last year in the state tournament. "It shows if you actually push through and put in the work, you'll get there."

State wrestling tournment

Girls

At Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

TOP 10 TEAMS

CLASS 6A

Springdale Har-Ber;156

Rogers;152

Little Rock Central;103

Springdale;80

Rogers Heritage;77

Fayetteville;63

Fort Smith Northside;55

Bentonville West;54

Jonesboro;37

Bentonville;35.5

CLASS 5A AND BELOW

Searcy;194

Sylvan Hills;164

Van Buren;80

Mountain Home;79

Russellville;60

Lake Hamilton;54.7

Acorn;51

Hot Springs Lakeside;46

El Dorado;31

Greenwood;28









