WRESTLING: Van Buren piles up points early to win second consecutive state championship





Van Buren turned in a dominant performance in Little Rock while winning its second consecutive boys wrestling team title in Class 5A.

Other boys team state champions were Cabot in Class 6A and Pottsville in Class 1A-4A.

Saturday's competition that began mid-afternoon and stretched into the night concluded the 15th edition of the state wrestling tournament, which drew 590 boys and 231 girls.

Van Buren won with 164 points in Class 5A to outpace second-place Mountain Home (135.5) and third-place Searcy (106).

The Pointers got off to a blazing start Saturday when they won four of the first five weight classes with a third-place finish in the other. Dan O'Kelly won the state championships at 106 pounds, followed by Dakota Fenwick at 113, Alex Reed at 126 pounds, and Shiloh Summers at 132 pounds. Braden Stewart took third at 120 pounds.

"Our lightweights, they're monsters," Van Buren Coach John Petree said. "When all of our kids come out here and perform, it's a testament to how hard they work year round."

Justin Crutchmer of Lake Hamilton provided the biggest individual highlight of the night at 190 pounds when he won his fourth consecutive state champion by pinning Brandon McCoy of Mountain Home with 25 seconds left in the first round. The victory capped a brilliant career for Crutchmer, who is only the 11th four-time state champion in the history of high school wrestling in the state.

Before the match, Crutchmer paced back and forth to suggest he was eager to get on the mat and finish off his wrestling career in grand style before heading in the fall to play football at Oklahoma State.

"All the time I was pacing I was thinking 'I'm the best,' " said Crutchmer, who won the championship a few feet in front of his two brothers, Brian and Kyle Crutchmer, who were also won championships in wrestling. "I think my brothers have been here for every single one of those [championships]. I look up to them tremendously."

CLASS 6A

Cabot garners team title

Cabot held off challengers from Northwest Arkansas to win its first state championship.

The Panthers finished with 138 points with Rogers Heritage second at 127.5 and Bentonville third at 127. Springdale Har-Ber finished fourth (97) and Springdale fifth (87).

"Our kids wrestled tough today," Cabot Coach Justin Turner said. "We knew we had to come out and wrestle hard and, if we did that, it was in our hands."

The Panthers won three individual state titles en route to claiming the team title. Josh Mercado defeated Springdale's Bruce Quayle by a 9-7 decision at 165 pounds; Logan Eason pinned Braydon Fowler of Rogers Heritage for the 190-pound-title, finishing the season at 39-1; and Gavin Reardon defeated Bentonville's Jadaan Anderson by a 6-5 decision.





Brian Goodwin of Rogers Heritage won his second consecutive state championship by defeating Nick Hazeslip of Cabot in the heavyweight division.

CLASS 1A-4A

Pottsville rolls to title

Pottsville finished the job and claimed the team championship after taking a 50-point lead heading into the medal rounds Saturday.

The Apaches piled up 171.5 points to finish well ahead of Southside Batesville, which placed second with 109 points. Gravette was third with 106.5.

Pottsville's blowout performance is even more impressive considering the Apaches just started a wrestling program last year. They finished third behind Arkadelphia and Shiloh Christian in last year's final standings at the state tournament.

Pottsville Coach Anthony Moats said dedication to the sport is behind his team's quick rise to the top of its division.

"Wrestling is not a season, it's a lifestyle," Moats said. "We go all year round, 365 days a year, and our athletes, they've bought into the program."

The Apaches claimed individual state titles by Phoenix Simcox at 120 pounds, Caden Pipes at 144, Tripp Price at 175 and Lance Moats at 285.

Pipes finished the season with a 47-1 record, Price was 46-2 and Moats was 40-6.

More News None

State high school wrestling tournament

At Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

TOP 10 TEAMS

CLASS 6A

Cabot;138

Rogers Heritage;127.5

Bentonville;127

Springdale Har-Ber;97

Springdale;87

Fayetteville;60

Bentonville West;58

Little Rock Central;56

Rogers;55

North Little Rock;35

CLASS 5A

Van Buren;164

Mountain Home;135.5

Searcy;106

Lake Hamilton;84

Greenwood;71.5

Sylvan Hills;61/5

Hot Springs Lakeside;60

Russellville;44

Benton;40

Sheridan;36.5

CLASS 1A-4A

Pottsville;171.5

Southside Batesville;109

Gravette;106.5

Shiloh Christian;80.5

Berryville;58

Arkadelphia;55

Glen Rose;52

Mountain View;48

Ashdown;36

Central Ark. Christian;30









Gallery: Boys State Wrestling Championships







