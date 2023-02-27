American League Pennant Future Odds at the Start of Spring Training

The Houston Astros and the New York Yankees are the co-favorites at +300 to take home the American League championship at SI Sportsbook.

After winning the AL pennant and ultimately the World Series in 2022, the Astros return in 2023 with a lineup that could be even more dangerous with the addition of veteran first baseman Jose Abreu from the Chicago White Sox. Despite losing the reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to the New York Mets, the pitching rotation also looks dominant with five young starters, all with postseason experience, returning. Hunter Brown rounds out a sixth option for the starting rotation that had the second-lowest ERA in MLB for 2022 (2.95). The bullpen, which had the lowest ERA in the MLB (2.80), also remains mostly intact. The AL West division title looks within reach, and after dominating the season series vs. the Yankees last year (9-2, including a postseason ALCS sweep), the Astros look like a good bet at +300.

Can the addition of slugger Jose Abreu this season help the Astros hold off the Yankees for the AL pennant? Reinhold Matay/USA Today Sports

The Yankees won 99 games in 2022 and scored a bigger victory in the offseason when they re-signed AL MVP Aaron Judge. New York scored the second most runs (807) in 2022, and if Judge can remain at the top of his game, the Yankees should be able to repeat those numbers in 2023. The starting pitching rotation also got a boost with lefty Carlos Rodon, though they will be without their trade-deadline acquisition, Frankie Montas, for much of the season. Yankees starters had the fourth-best ERA in 2022 (3.51) while their bullpen also dominated with the third-lowest ERA (2.97).

The Toronto Blue Jays (+650) look good on paper, though they struggled in the 2022 postseason, losing in the wild-card round to the Seattle Mariners (+800). Both teams represent decent value, with the clearest obstacles for each being in their own divisions.

The Tampa Bay Rays (+850) are a team that finds ways to exceed expectations, and Tampa Bay is only one season removed from a 100-win season.

The Cleveland Guardians (+1100), Chicago White Sox (+1300) and Minnesota Twins (+1400) will be battling it out for the AL Central. SI Sportsbook currently has the White Sox and Guardians as co-favorites for the division, and though the Guardians won the division last season, I would lean on the value for the White Sox. Chicago will have a new manager in former Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol this season, and if Eloy Jimenez, Luis Robert, and Tim Anderson all remain healthy (they each played fewer than 100 games in 2022), the White Sox look like a competitive team. The Twins at 14-to-1 are also attractive if Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton and Alex Kirilloff can remain healthy.

The Angels (+1600), Rangers (+2200) and Red Sox (+2500) have very tough pathways through the above teams in their divisions. Pull a ticket only if you also give a wish and a prayer.

Coming in at the bottom of the list are the Oakland A's (+30000), who are in rebuilding mode and a long way from Moneyball.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.