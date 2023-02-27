Arkansas women win home finale

FAYETTEVILLE -- On the NCAA Tournament bubble and searching for momentum entering postseason play, Mike Neighbors and the University of Arkansas women's basketball team ended the regular season manufacturing some Sunday inside Walton Arena.

Arkansas (20-11, 7-9 SEC) took a lead over Texas A&M one minute into the game and held it throughout, winning a convincing 78-65 decision on Senior Day.

The Razorbacks matched their 7-9 mark in conference play from last season and will match up against Missouri in the SEC Women's Tournament at 11 a.m. Central on Thursday in Greenville, S.C. It will be déjà vu for Arkansas, which also faced the Tigers in an 8/9-seed game to open the 2022 tournament, with the winner facing top-ranked South Carolina.

"As bad as losing hurts, winning doesn't trump it, but it feels a lot better," Neighbors said. "I'm just happy for our kids to be able to finish 7-9, right where we did last year, and build the same momentum that we had going the SEC Tournament. Same team, same opponents, eerily similar. But I'm just really happy for them."

Neighbors said he hopes his team will carry the strong performance into the SEC tournament and play its way into an at-large bid.

"There's crazy things happening around the bubble," said Neighbors, indicating his team is better than recent losses have shown. "So all we can do is control what we can control. And we said, 'Let's go out with a win here and go to the SEC Tournament and build a little momentum and give people a chance to see that we're not always going to go 3-for-34 from the three-point line.' And when we play like this, then we give them [the NCAA tournament selection committee] some ammunition to go in that room and talk about."

Jersey Wolfenbarger entered off the bench late in the first quarter and immediately gave the Razorbacks a lift. The sophomore from Fort Smith scored seven straight points over a two-minute stretch to put Arkansas ahead 20-10 entering the second quarter.

"I think we had a lot of great movement and great spacing," Wolfenbarger said. "Just taking advantage of how spaced out on the court we were and kind of pushing the pace, that's something that Coach [Neighbors] talked about going into this game was pace and effort. And I think we really took advantage of that and that's why we got as many good looks as we did."

The Razorbacks got hot from three-point range in the second quarter and shot 4 of 8 from deep. Saylor Poffenbarger knocked down two three-pointers in a row, including a stepback make with 1:42 left in the quarter to give Arkansas its largest lead of the half at 36-23. The Razorbacks led 36-25 at halftime.

Arkansas showed no signs of slowing down out of intermission and put together a quick 8-0 spurt to take a 21-point lead. A three-pointer from Makayla Daniels with 4:59 to play in the quarter gave the Razorbacks a 57-34 lead, its largest of the game.

"Really disappointed in how we came out of the locker room at halftime," Texas A&M Coach Joni Taylor said. "You know, we didn't look like we had a ton of energy... Once you've dug yourself in that kind of hole, it's really hard to get out of it."

It was a balanced scoring effort from Arkansas, which had seven different players make a three pointer en route to 13 makes as a team. Both marks were season highs.

Texas A&M outscored the Razorbacks by one point in the fourth quarter, never seriously threatening to cut into the lead. Arkansas shot 44% from the floor and 38% from behind the arc.

Samara Spencer led with a game-high 19 points, shooting 7 of 15. Erynn Barnum and Daniels added 12 points apiece, while Poffenbarger chipped in 9 points off 3 of 5 shooting from deep.