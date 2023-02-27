Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Feb. 16-22.
Feb. 16
Tanner Ray Christie, 23, and Haley Alexis Hays, 23, both of Gentry
Julio Ivan Gonzalez, 22, and Sinai Trejo, 30, both of Rogers
Jason Kyle Nichols, 36, and Catrina Mai Daigle, 31, both of Siloam Springs
Jesus David Ruiz, 28, and Leslie Jazmin Castillo 26, both of Bentonville
Logan Cole Spencer, 25, and Rachel Rose Brown, 26, both of Bella Vista
Feb. 17
Milos Dokic, 24, and Jessica Danielle Chase, 26, both of Pea Ridge
Alec Chandler Harrison, 26, and Christa Joy Mickelson, 24, both of Centerton
William Xander Marquis, 19, Cedar Point, Kan., and Caitlyn Grace Gentry, 19, Siloam Springs
Ruben Elias Quintanilla, 25, and Vanessa Noemi Maltez, 24, both of Siloam Springs
Lucas Duane Ridenour, 27, Purdy, Mo., and Kristen Marie Skaggs, 31, Bentonville
Douglas Deloid Rodriguez, 25, and Leslie Janette Aguilar, 25, both of Rogers
Coby Ryan Russell, 31, and Kimberly Upton, 29, both of Gentry
Jacob Richard Seitz, 25, and Lindsey Catherine Spiers, 25, both of Bentonville
Kasey Brent Shaver, 33, and Laney Renee Johnson, 31, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Shawn Charles Sutton, 46, and Julianna Marie Chapman, 35, both of Rogers
Adam Thomas Zelisko, 34, and Ashley Mae Henshaw, 27, both of Siloam Springs
Feb. 21
Donovan Andon, 26, and Nanclynn Immanuel, 24, both of Rogers
Steven Robert Bennett, 54, Stella, Mo., and Jessica Ann Butler, 45, Gentry
Cameron Nakyle Dale, 23, and Shayla Renae Enlow, 23, both of Jay, Okla.
Benjamin Scott Davis, 29, and Samantha Denise Bowers, 24, both of Bentonville
Leonardo Mendoza Vega, 54, and Laura Elena Ceja-Espinoza, 52, both of Bentonville
Kaleb Wayne Wiltgen, 24, and Nicole Dawn Henson, 24, both of Pea Ridge
Feb. 22
Jesse James Austin, 21, and Katlynn Marie McGarity, 23, both of Decatur
Austin Jerome Naeger, 32, and Bailey Ranae Wilkins, 28, both of Bella Vista
Cory Ryan Nodine, 25, Huntsville, and Mikaela Ryann Wylie, 22, Rogers
Kevin Patrick O'Neill, 44, Bentonville, and Alison Kirstin Worley, 33, Rogers
Jacob Stuart Stark, 24, Wynne, and Anna Katherine Duke, 23, Brinkley