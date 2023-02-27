Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded at the Benton County Clerk's Office Feb. 16-22.

Feb. 16

Tanner Ray Christie, 23, and Haley Alexis Hays, 23, both of Gentry

Julio Ivan Gonzalez, 22, and Sinai Trejo, 30, both of Rogers

Jason Kyle Nichols, 36, and Catrina Mai Daigle, 31, both of Siloam Springs

Jesus David Ruiz, 28, and Leslie Jazmin Castillo 26, both of Bentonville

Logan Cole Spencer, 25, and Rachel Rose Brown, 26, both of Bella Vista

Feb. 17

Milos Dokic, 24, and Jessica Danielle Chase, 26, both of Pea Ridge

Alec Chandler Harrison, 26, and Christa Joy Mickelson, 24, both of Centerton

William Xander Marquis, 19, Cedar Point, Kan., and Caitlyn Grace Gentry, 19, Siloam Springs

Ruben Elias Quintanilla, 25, and Vanessa Noemi Maltez, 24, both of Siloam Springs

Lucas Duane Ridenour, 27, Purdy, Mo., and Kristen Marie Skaggs, 31, Bentonville

Douglas Deloid Rodriguez, 25, and Leslie Janette Aguilar, 25, both of Rogers

Coby Ryan Russell, 31, and Kimberly Upton, 29, both of Gentry

Jacob Richard Seitz, 25, and Lindsey Catherine Spiers, 25, both of Bentonville

Kasey Brent Shaver, 33, and Laney Renee Johnson, 31, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Shawn Charles Sutton, 46, and Julianna Marie Chapman, 35, both of Rogers

Adam Thomas Zelisko, 34, and Ashley Mae Henshaw, 27, both of Siloam Springs

Feb. 21

Donovan Andon, 26, and Nanclynn Immanuel, 24, both of Rogers

Steven Robert Bennett, 54, Stella, Mo., and Jessica Ann Butler, 45, Gentry

Cameron Nakyle Dale, 23, and Shayla Renae Enlow, 23, both of Jay, Okla.

Benjamin Scott Davis, 29, and Samantha Denise Bowers, 24, both of Bentonville

Leonardo Mendoza Vega, 54, and Laura Elena Ceja-Espinoza, 52, both of Bentonville

Kaleb Wayne Wiltgen, 24, and Nicole Dawn Henson, 24, both of Pea Ridge

Feb. 22

Jesse James Austin, 21, and Katlynn Marie McGarity, 23, both of Decatur

Austin Jerome Naeger, 32, and Bailey Ranae Wilkins, 28, both of Bella Vista

Cory Ryan Nodine, 25, Huntsville, and Mikaela Ryann Wylie, 22, Rogers

Kevin Patrick O'Neill, 44, Bentonville, and Alison Kirstin Worley, 33, Rogers

Jacob Stuart Stark, 24, Wynne, and Anna Katherine Duke, 23, Brinkley