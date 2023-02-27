Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 13

Dollar General

1000 Cheri Whitlock Drive, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Cartons of raw shell eggs stored above the packaged sausage.

Noncritical violations: No thermometers found in customer lunch milk cooler.

Elmwood Middle School

1600 S. 13th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Accumulation of ice on back of milk case near serving line one. Dust buildup on ceiling tiles and light fixtures near vents.

Glen Duffy Elementary - Cafeteria

601 El Paso St. S.E., Gravette

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Box of to-go containers stored on floor in the storage area. No heat test strips or irreversible heat measuring plate.

Iron Horse Coffee Company

220 S. First St., Rogers

Critical violations: Restrooms lack handwash signage.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Permit expired.

Salvation Army

3305 S.W. I St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat cheese. Large amount of flying insects in kitchen area.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Floors and walls in kitchen area have an accumulation of food residue and dirt.

Sam's Olde Tyme Hamburgers

223 E. Locust St., Rogers

Critical violations: Beans in hot-hold 124 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Bowl being used to scoop yellow corn from bulk container.

Siloam Springs Intermediate School

1500 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Shelves in the walk-in cooler are rusty and the finish is flaking off. Shelves are no longer in good condition and easily cleanable. Handwashing sink at the dish area is draining slowly.

Siloam Station

1295 N. Mount Olive St., Suite 3, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility uses time as a control. Time log is not completed as needed. Food employees shall wear hair restraints such as hats, hair coverings or nets that are designed and worn to effectively keep their hair from contacting exposed food; clean equipment, utensils, and linens; and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles. Tongs used for food in the hot-case are stored on top of the unit. Ceiling in the walk-in cooler is showing evidence of water/condensation leaking under the ceiling surface.

White Oak Moark

701 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Buildup of grime on inside of ice machine around metal lip at top of machine. Quat test strips are expired. Large spill of soda syrup under drink lines in back storage area. There is an accumulation of grime on handwash sink. Multiple ceiling tiles are missing throughout kitchen/back storage area. Walk-in cooler for drinks is having a cooling issue that is causing a water leak on floor.

Feb. 14

Doomsday Coffee And Roasterie

120 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee did not wash hands prior to putting on gloves.

Noncritical violations: Employee working with open food is not wearing any form of hair restraint. Cutting boards have burn marks along the edges. Person in charge says it comes from the hot tray coming out of the oven when heating sandwiches. Surface is no longer smooth and easily cleanable. This material is not designed to handle the temperature of the oven tray. Repeat violation. Large crack in the floor next to the prep table entering in the kitchen from the counter area. Crack is large enough that area is no longer easily cleanable.

Good Vibrations

2500 N. 17th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Restrooms lack handwash signage.

Noncritical violations: None

Pho 85 Noodle House

1140 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine had a sanitizing rinse concentration of 25 ppm chlorine. Multiple items in cold-hold unit were above 41 degrees (beef at 51 degrees, chicken at 50 degrees and butter at 50 degrees).

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Facility lacks internal probe thermometer. Bottoms of coolers and freezers have an accumulation of food residue. Permit expired 11/30/2022.

Sonic Drive-In

360 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Hot dogs were not properly date-marked.

Noncritical violations: Some black debris inside the roof of the ice machine. Observed 0 ppm quat in the sanitizer buckets.

TCBY

570 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Self-serve topping bar does not have a sneeze guard. Yogurt was not labeled in the customer self-serve refrigerator. Several ceiling tiles are missing or need to be put back in place where the soft serve machines are located.

The Vendor Club

3001 N.E. 11th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Feb. 15

Jasmine Fried Rice

405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Handwashing sink blocked by bowls and lids. Noodles being held at 44 degrees, and milk being held at 45 degrees in prep table.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff. Onions and carrots being stored on floor. Permit not posted in customer view.

Mama Ita's Comida Casera

405 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

Critical violations: Handwashing sink blocked at time of inspection. Diced tomatoes and shredded cheese being held at 43 degrees in prep table. Prepared meat being held beyond seven days in refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: No certified food protection manager on staff.

Mazzio's Pizza

1117 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items (pizza sauce at 49 degrees, sausage at 48 degrees, and diced tomatoes at 47 degrees) in cold-hold unit are out of temperature.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Multiple employees preparing food are not wearing effective hair restraints. Walls, floors, storage shelves, outside of microwaves and sides of equipment have an accumulation of food residue and grease. Multiple surfaces (walls and floors) in facility have flaking paint and missing tiles. There are holes and cracks in the wall throughout kitchen.

Popeye's

2325 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cold-hold where chicken is stored is spilling water into area enclosed by door below. Ice buildup on door to walk-in freezer. There is a backup of the floor drain under the fryer and some water is puddled under the fryers. The grout in tile floor of prep area has eroded and mop water pools between tiles.

Table at The Hickory Inn

1502 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Food items (coleslaw at 47 degrees, sauce at 48 degrees) in top cold-hold unit were above 41 degrees. Wiping buckets at 0 ppm quat on cook line.

Noncritical violations: None

Feb. 16

Cannonball Cafe

311 E. Pickens Road, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: Employee chopping ham and onions with bare hands. Roast beef at 131 degrees and beans 120 degrees in the steam table.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certificate food protection manager. Pickles at 62 degrees in the container. No date-marking on ribs and chopped ham.

Community Butcher

2410 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Sanitizer above 200 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Diego's Mexican Grill

150 S. Curtis Ave., Suite B & C, Pea Ridge

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Some items in the walk-in cooler were not date-marked. The menu lacks asterisking by the food item. A shield on the light in the kitchen was missing. Posted permit expired Jan. 31, 2023.

Harps - Deli/Bakery

916 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Ham and cheese sliders are being held at 49 degrees in cooler display.

Noncritical violations: None

Harps - Food Store

916 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at handwashing sink in vegetable prep area. Continuous towel system broken in meat department.

Noncritical violations: None

Little Einstein Montessori

1110 S.E. Evergreen St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager documentation available. Accumulation of food debris present inside microwave.

Mustard Seed Daycare

3701 S.W. H St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. No temperature measuring device for heat dish machine. Permit expired 3/2022.

Workman's Travel Centers

898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Employee drink on food prep table.

Noncritical violations: None

Feb. 17

Challalujah Bakery

271 Main St., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No test strips for the three-compartment sink.

Punjabi Kitchen

1411 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Items in the walk-in cooler and prep table were not date-marked. Bags of potatoes stored on the floor in the walk-in cooler. A bag of onions was stored on the floor in the storage area. Large cans were used to store spices. Boxes of to-go containers and bags of clean linens were stored on the floor.

Thai Cuisine

1100 S.E. 14th St., Suite 8, Bentonville

Critical violations: Handwash sink blocked by cutting boards. Raw shell eggs stored on counter at 67 degrees. Multiple house-made sauces are not date-marked. Multiple bags of rice were stored on the kitchen floor. Multiple dirty wiping cloths on food prep surfaces. Large bucket labeled "nail acrylic" is being used to store a house sauce.

Noncritical violations: There is an accumulation of grease on hood above grill and wok causing grease to drip. Grease is also accumulating on the wall next to the hood and on the vent hood. Shelves for clean pots and pans above three-compartment sink have an accumulation of food debris, residue and dust. Inside the microwave there is an accumulation of food debris and grease. Back kitchen area is cluttered with items/litter that are not necessary for the maintenance/operation of the establishment.

Trucks And Tiaras Learning Center

610 S.W. A St., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 13 -- Allen Elementary School, 1900 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs; Billie V. Hall Senior Center, 1878 Limekiln Road, Gravette; Bonnie Grimes Elementary, 1801 S. 13th St., Rogers; Elmwood Middle School - Concession, 1600 S. 13th St., Rogers; Holy Trinity Parents' Day Out, 1101 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Lonchera Jasmin, 1307 W. Hudson Road, Rogers; Subway, 901 S.W. First St., Suite D, Gravette

Feb. 14 -- Dollar General, 1201 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Simple Simon's Pizza, 1140 N. Walton Blvd., Suites 1 - 2, Bentonville; Ziggy's Downtown, 214 N. Wright St., Siloam Springs

Feb. 15 -- Arby's, 1202 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Defy Rogers Extreme Air Sports, 4699 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers; Helen R. Walton Children's Enrichment Center, 309 N.E. J St., Bentonville; Jiffy Trip, 4295 U.S. 412 East, Siloam Springs; Kindergrove Preschool, 696 S. 28th St., Rogers; Moore Hot Dogs And Catering, 401 S. Bloomington St., Lowell; Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way, Bentonville

Feb. 16 -- Desi Bazaar, 2800 S.W. 14th St., Suite 18, Bentonville; Posh Tot Learning Academy, 2000 S.E. 14th St., Bentonville; Westside Elementary School, 2200 W. Oak St., Rogers; Southside Church Of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road, Rogers; Wendy's, 821 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Feb. 17 -- Wendy's, 550 W. Centerton Blvd., Centerton