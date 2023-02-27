Crystal Ridge Distillery in Hot Springs to expand distribution after reaching new agreement

Crystal Ridge Distillery recently announced a distribution agreement with Arkansas Beverage Sales, which will expand the distillery's distribution to a total of 11 counties within the state.

The facility, owned by Danny and Mary Bradley and managed by their son, Asher, distributed its ready-to-drink canned cocktails in Garland, Saline, Clark and parts of Pulaski counties prior to the agreement, which adds sales of the distillery's products in Pope, Hot Spring, Dallas, Calhoun, Ouachita, Cleveland, Van Buren and Conway counties.

"This is going to expand our reach into 10 different counties," Danny Bradley said. "It will take over the Garland and Clark (counties' distribution) and then add in eight other counties, one of which is Hot Spring County that just went wet."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=4Coj_Fwr9QQ]

The new agreement is significant for the distillery, and is "like being invited to join the Super Bowl-winning team," Danny Bradley said.

"When you get invited to be a part of Arkansas Beverage and the Budweiser distributorship, which is number one in the world, that's a chance that you cannot pass up," he said.

In 2021, Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock, introduced a bill to allow ready-to-drink products "containing spirituous liquor" with less than 15% alcohol by weight to be distributed under the state statute regarding beer, malt products or light wine. The bill was enacted as Act 578 on April 6, 2021.

While the act did allow distributors to sell ready-to-drink canned beverages, Danny Bradley said it did not allow the distillery to sell them on their own.

"We got representatives to sponsor a bill for us," he said. "That bill passed in a landslide that enabled the Arkansas distillers, if it was a native distillery, to distribute their spirits within the state of Arkansas, self-distribute.

Crystal Ridge Distillery had a rough start with the covid-19 pandemic shutting down the state just five days after its grand opening on March 14, 2020.

"Five days after our grand opening, we got shut down for covid," Mary Bradley said. "We converted to hand sanitizer. We were able to take our vodka and make sanitizer to help our community."

Asher Bradley said the distillery had plans for canned drinks early on, even before the business opened its doors.

"We actually purchased the (canning) machine behind us in '19, but cans during the pandemic kind of shut everything down," he said. "So we weren't able to do that. And then in late '20, we were able to start getting our initial order of cans, and then '21 was our first generation of -- you can still see a few of them floating around -- of our cans. And then this past year, we introduced our newest generation."

The business will host a family-friendly anniversary event on March 25 at the distillery.