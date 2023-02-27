Director of CIA says Putin ‘too confident’ in military





WILMINGTON, Del. -- As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, CIA Director William Burns said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being "too confident" in his military's ability to grind Ukraine into submission.

Burns, in a television interview, said the head of Russia's intelligence services had displayed in their November meeting "a sense of cockiness and hubris" that reflected Putin's own beliefs "that he can make time work for him, that he believes he can grind down the Ukrainians, that he can wear down our European allies, that political fatigue will eventually set in."

That conversation, in which Burns warned of the consequences if Russia were to deploy a nuclear weapon in Ukraine, was "pretty dispiriting," Burns said.

Burns said he judged Putin as "quite determined" to continue prosecuting the war, despite the casualties, tactical shortcomings and economic and reputational damage to Russia.

"I think Putin is, right now, entirely too confident of his ability ... to wear down Ukraine," Burns told CBS' "Face the Nation" in an interview that aired Sunday. Burns said that "at some point, he's going to have to face up to increasing costs as well, in coffins coming home to some of the poorest parts of Russia," where he said many of the conscripts "being thrown as cannon fodder" are from.

Burns also said Putin was underestimating U.S. resolve to support Ukraine, saying that it has been his experience that the Russian leader's view is that Americans have "attention deficit disorder and we'll move on to some other issue eventually."

The comments came at a critical juncture for the war as the Biden administration is "confident that the Chinese leadership is considering" whether to provide "lethal" military equipment to Russia.

"It would be a very risky and unwise bet," Burns said, adding that such a move could only further strain relations between the world's two largest economics. "That's why I hope very much that they don't."

Burns said China's leader, Xi Jinping, has closely watched how the war has evolved, and "I think, in many ways, he's been unsettled and sobered by what he's seen." The CIA director spoke of "where Putin's hubris has now gotten Russia," and said that in authoritarian systems, when "nobody challenges" a leader, "you can make some huge blunders."

Meanwhile, the question of military aid and the pace of the war is also a source of uncertainty in the U.S. as Republican lawmakers criticized the administration for not sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. was providing Ukraine with the military aid needed to retake territory seized by Russia. The domestic politics of support for Ukraine are also complicated by some GOP members of Congress who say the administration should pull back and focus more on the needs at home.

Rep. Michael McCaul, chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, said planes and long-range artillery could help end the war on a faster timeline. "This whole thing is taking too long," McCaul said. "And it really didn't have to happen this way," said McCaul, R-Texas.

Ukraine won support last month from Baltic nations and Poland in its quest to obtain Western fighter jets, but there have been no signs that nations such as the U.S. and Britain will change their stance of refusing to provide warplanes to Kyiv.

Biden said in an ABC News interview on Friday that he's "ruling it out for now," saying that they are not the weaponry that Ukrainians need in the near term.

But Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said the White House has been slow in providing what Ukraine seeks, including jets. "That has been a pattern with this administration from the beginning, where they have slow-rolled critical military weapons systems," he said.

Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is already providing parts to keep Ukraine's fleet of Soviet-era jets flying, but supplying F-16s "is really a question for another day, for another phase" of the war.

Jake Sullivan appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press," CNN's "State of the Union" and ABC's "This Week." McCaul was on ABC and Dan Sullivan was on NBC.

RUSSIA EYES ALL OF NATO'S NUKES

Putin said in an interview broadcast Sunday that after Russia suspended its participation in the last arms control agreement with Washington, it would "take into account" the nuclear weapons capabilities not only of the United States but also of other NATO countries such as France and Britain.

Putin had said in a speech suspending Russia's role in the 2010 New START treaty last week that France and Britain, not parties to the agreement, had joined the United States in targeting Russia with nuclear weapons. In an interview with Russian TV that was recorded Wednesday and broadcast Sunday, he said he took the action "to preserve our country, ensure security and strategic stability," and added:

"In today's conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal to inflict a strategic defeat on us, to make our people suffer ... how can we not take into account their nuclear capabilities? Moreover, they supply weapons to Ukraine worth tens of billions of dollars."





Putin was repeating his common theme that the West is bent on destroying Russia and that his 1-year-old fight in Ukraine is part of a battle for Russia's very survival. He argued a year ago that his overarching goal in invading Ukraine was to reduce what he perceived as threats to Russia's security and has since cited those as justification for potentially using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

As Western military aid poured into the invaded country, the Russian leader and his foreign minister have portrayed the war as a de facto fight between Russia and not just Ukraine but NATO. Ukraine's allies have emphasized they want to avoid becoming direct fighting parties in the war while equipping Ukraine to defend itself and to retake Russian-captured territory.

Burns said Sunday that the real issue behind the invasion is Putin's loss of control over Ukraine and the country's rise as an independent, democratic state aligned with the West.

"He's seen that as a direct threat to the ambition that cuts to the core of his view as a Russian leader, and I think that's the backdrop to the horrific aggression that he's launched," Burns said on CBS' "Face the Nation."

New START is the last remaining arms control agreement between Moscow and Washington. In suspending his country's participation, Putin said Russia can't accept U.S. inspections of its nuclear sites while Washington and its NATO allies seek Russia's defeat in Ukraine. The Russian president emphasized that Moscow was not withdrawing from the pact, and the Russian Foreign Ministry said the country would respect the treaty's caps on nuclear weapons and continue notifying the U.S. about test launches of ballistic missiles.

In the interview with Russian TV, Putin didn't elaborate on how he would "take into account" the nuclear arsenals of NATO countries beyond those of the United States but indicated he was open to "discussion of this topic from the center of the field."

Putin also used the interview to allege that the West wants to break up Russia, a notion that he has repeatedly used to justify Russian aggression in Ukraine. "They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part -- the Russian Federation," Putin said.

Appealing to his citizenry's nationalistic sentiments, Putin predicted that if the West succeeds in destroying Russia and establishing control, Russians may not survive as a distinct ethnic group.

"There will be Muscovites, some kind of people from the Urals, and so on," he said of Russia's possible fragmentation into regional groupings. The West could only partly accept Russia into the so-called "family of civilized peoples," breaking the country into separate pieces, he theorized.

Claiming threats to Russians' survival is a favorite Putin theme, and Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, noted in a recent interview with The Associated Press that "for him, it's all about protection, and he believes that the Russian world has been attacked from the West, and Ukrainians are a part of this Russian world."

Claiming the West and and not Russia provoked the war in Ukraine is also a favorite Putin topic that many Russians buy into, said Fiona Hill, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who served in the past three U.S. presidential administrations.

"They think that this is a war of them yet again defending their territory, as it has been since time immemorial, since the Mongol invasion of having to deal with invaders when they are the ones that are doing the invading," Hill said in a recent AP interview.

She added that Putin's frequent references to nuclear weapons fit a pattern "of menacing the world on every nuclear frontier because he knows that that's the ultimate psychological weapon. Nuclear weapons are pretty effective politically."

Biden countered some of Putin's claims in a speech in Poland's capital, Warsaw, on Tuesday.

"The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. The West was not plotting to attack Russia, as Putin said today," Biden said. "And millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbors are not the enemy."

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak and Andrew Katell of The Associated Press.

