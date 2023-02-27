EDITORIAL: Canadian bacon

In their sties with all their backing,

They don't care what goes on around.

In their eyes there's something lacking;

What they need's a damn good

whacking!

--The Beatles

Just when you thought the border crisis was at the southern border of the United States . . . .

Anybody who has land in rural Arkansas will tell you: Wild pigs are a problem. Not the football or basketball teams, but the actual non-mascot version of the real thing. Feral pigs are tearing up the world. At least this part of it.

These animals are getting out of control. And now comes a story out of Canada--Canada!--that implies these pigs might get worse.

Experts are warning that Canada has produced some "super pigs," and they're moving south. Wild pigs have cross-bred with domestic hogs there. The populations have begun to swell. And because animals in colder climes can sometimes be bigger (see Bergmann's Rule), the pigs being studied now are Rambo versions.

According to Business Insider: "These pigs are a cross between wild boars and domestic pigs, and were bred in Canada in the 1980s to diversify agriculture. Some of the pigs, which can grow to over 660 pounds, were set free or escaped, forming communities in the wild. The size and intelligence of the Canadian pigs has helped them survive tough Canadian winters, and they can burrow tunnels into the snow, evading predators and freezing conditions, according to a report."

Dr. Ryan Brook, of the University of Saskatchewan, calls these critters "the worst invasive large mammal on the planet." Tell it to an Arkansas outdoors type who spent all weekend planting a garden full of purple hull peas, only to see the whole acre lost in one night to a herd of wild pigs.

"They are highly intelligent, have the razor-sharp tusks and thick fur of a wild boar, and the large body size and high reproductive rate of a domestic pig," Dr. Brook said. "They will eat just about anything--eggs, birds, insects, plant roots, plants, agricultural crops, baby lambs and deer, adult deer, and frogs.

"They're incredibly intelligent. They're highly elusive, and also when there's any pressure on them, especially if people start hunting them, they become almost completely nocturnal."

That's been our experience.

About eating eggs and birds: Some of us believe that's the real reason for the loss of quail throughout this once-Natural State.

So what to do? Well, there isn't any talking to them. So there is but one alternative.

"Trapping of entire groups, helicopter capture, ground-based removal teams, Judas pigs--a GPS satellite tracking collar on a pig that leads you to other pigs--education, and fencing are all good options, and indeed, success only comes with using all of these together," the good doctor said. Which is paragraph-long euphemism for kill the dang things.

This isn't just a nuisance for gardeners. Feral hogs root up the ground and ruin crops and pastures. Their waste can contaminate water systems. (And lakes where our kids swim.) And they not only gobble up more welcome animals, but compete with them for food.

What we two-legged types don't need is more of them, and more robust versions of them.

But that might be just what we get, and even in these latitudes in a number of years.

Woo, pig, boo-ey.