EDITORIAL: Who will weed the place?

Word came off the wires last week: European scientists are looking at ways to grow food on the moon. The trick has more to do than getting the air right.

The soil of the moon, called regolith, has most of what you need to make tomatoes and peas, except nitrogen. But these scientists aren't thinking about making hills of squash anyway. They are thinking about growing plants in water, and using what nutrients that are on the moon in the mixture. They call it hydroponic farming, and it gets around the problem of lunar soil compacting when water is added.

Anybody who wants to live on the moon for more than a visit--and who'd like to "live off the land"--might have an easier time growing things without the need of a plow and ox. They'd just need some water, some added nitrogen, and a building to keep it all in.

It should work out fine.

If they can keep the feral hogs out of everything.