From funeral director to missile inspector, Camden woman chases her dream

For 38-year-old Na'Keena Brown, a typical day involves everything from time with her family and horseback riding to directing funerals and inspecting missiles for global technology leader Lockheed Martin.

Brown worked as a full-time funeral director at the Reddick Funeral Home in Camden for nearly 11 years before beginning her journey with Lockheed Martin at its Camden facility.

Lockheed Martin Quality Director Janna Gillepsie shared insight on what Brown's current role entails as a senior inspector on the PAC-3 missiles.

"Inspectors are the last line of defense Lockheed Martin has to make sure our products work the first time, every time," Gillepsie said. "They have to have extreme attention to detail, understand the product requirements and be dedicated to the mission of our customer. In [Brown's] future career journey as an engineer, she will touch each phase of a product's life cycle – from development to production through sustainment."

Brown's time with Lockheed Martin began just three years ago when she joined through the Inspector Senior apprenticeship program.

The apprenticeship program is a 3,000-hour time-based program supplemented by a minimum required 142 hours of core related instruction, according to Lockheed officials.

Under the apprenticeship training, Brown "performs inspections using certified skills on both ground and flight electronic assemblies," representatives with Lockheed said. "These assemblies include cables, harnesses, sub-assemblies and final assembly of missiles and launchers. Inspectors will record inspection results and create electronic documentation for non-conforming hardware."

Data provided by Cristina Vite, a spokesperson for Lockheed Martin, shows that 40 people are registered in the apprenticeship program with Brown. It also highlights that Brown is part of the 72% of women inspectors in the program.

"When I started at Lockheed Martin, I really became inspired by the products I was working on and it made me want to learn more about how they worked. I knew to become an engineer I would have to pursue a Bachelor's degree," Brown said.

A Camden native, Brown is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Engineering at Southern Arkansas University Tech.

Lockheed Martin is assisting with Brown's tuition through the apprenticeship program. Gillepsie said the company's tuition reimbursement program allows it to support employees as they further their education.

"When I first started the apprenticeship training program, I feared I was not going to be able to catch on and learn the skills since I did not have an engineering background," Brown told Lockheed in a prior apprenticeship highlight. "However, the instructors made the classes at SAU Tech fun, and the one-on-one training approach really helped with my confidence in my abilities."

In an interview with an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter, Gillepsie commented on Brown's impact at the Camden location.

"The entire team loves [her] attention to detail and enthusiasm for her job," Gillepsie said.

"She has a strong desire to learn and grow, and it's inspiring to see her aspire to always be better and grab the brass ring," Gillepsie said. "[She] works every day to support the U.S. and its allies."

According to Brown, the decision to work for Lockheed years ago was one that came with ease.

"Lockheed Martin is well known throughout the Camden community and I had always heard it was a great place to work," Brown said.

"At the funeral home, there were limited opportunities to grow and I knew that Lockheed Martin had an apprenticeship program where I could increase my skills and start a new career journey. I began with [the] apprenticeship program, where they taught me the skills needed to succeed as a quality inspector."

The Camden Lockheed Martin facility hires for chemical, mechanical and manufacturing engineers as well as assemblers and technicians.

Representatives with the company said the goal is to continue to encourage and support community members seeking multiple career pathways.

For Brown, her time at Lockheed allows her to spend days inspecting PAC-3 missiles at the Missiles and Fire Control Camden location, studying to be an engineer at SAU Tech and directing funerals on the weekend. At 38, she continues to offer her time and efforts to her hometown's Reddick funeral home while evolving in her role with Lockheed Martin and working toward her degree.

Brown said her plans are to continue working alongside Lockheed Martin as she gets her degree, with plans to use her skills as an engineer in new ways with the company.

"I want to inspire my children and others to always follow their own dreams. I want to be an example to them," Brown said. "My grandfather inspired me to dream big and go after the things that I wanted."