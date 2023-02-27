Gentry students attend State Thespian Festival in Russellville

GENTRY -- Earlier this month, 18 Gentry students attended the State Thespian Festival in Russellville, along with close to 1,500 other theater students from around the state.

According to Tiffanie Jones, drama and forensics teacher at the high school, the students competed in a variety of events, including solo musical, solo acting, duet musicals, tech challenge and group musical. And this was the first time that all of these students had attended a thespian festival or competed in these events.

The following students competed in Tech Challenge (competing against other schools to be the fastest to complete a technical theater task):

Kailyn Lemke

Jake Lee

Saydee Contreras

Ethan Gifford

Lucy Hernandez

The following students received scores of Excellent:

Hannah Hughes -- Duet Musical

Allan Cruz -- Duet Musical

William Israel -- Solo Acting

Olyvia Freed -- Solo Musical

Makenzie Riley -- Duet Musical (1 point from Superior)

Rivers Lor -- Duet Musical (1 point from Superior)

The following students received scores of Superior and qualified to attend and compete at the International Thespian Festival in June:

Danny Carrera -- Duet Musical

Johan Lee -- Duet Musical

Mallory Rogers -- Duet Musical

Diego Reynoso -- Duet Musical

Gentry students also competed in Group Musical for the first time with 13 students and received a score of Excellent and were just one point shy of qualifying for international competition.