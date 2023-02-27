Grant Wallace takes over as director of the state’s Employee Benefits Division, which serves tens of thousands of current and former state workers.

Grant Wallace, a former chief deputy state treasurer, has started work as the director of the state's Employee Benefits Division.

Last week, Wallace took on his new role with a salary of $128,685 a year, said Alex Johnston, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services.

Wallace served as the state Department of Human Services' director of budget, forecast and financial analysis with a salary of $111,900 a year from Jan. 1 until Feb. 17, according to state officials.

The Employee Benefits Division's former director, Jake Bleed, started work as legal counsel at the Arkansas Development Finance Authority on Jan. 16 with a salary of $140,591 a year. As the Employee Benefits Division director, Bleed's salary was $154,492 a year, according to Johnston.

The division manages the group health and life insurance plans and other select benefits to build quality programs for eligible members while promoting customer service, education, accessibility and affordability, according to its website.

The projected annual budgets for the state's public school and state employees' health insurance plans total $750 million, Johnston said. The state's public school and state employees health insurance plans cover about 183,000 people, including working members, retirees, spouses and dependents.

Wallace was a chief deputy treasurer for the state treasurer's office from 2015 until this year.

The state Board of Finance approved the nomination of Wallace to be the division's director during its Feb. 16 meeting.

Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Joseph Wood nominated Wallace for the post, citing his previous work with the state and federal government and the board.

Wallace served as grassroots manager for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network from 2013-2015, campaign manager for Republican congressional candidate Beth Anne Rankin in 2011 and 2012, regional director of health initiatives for the American Cancer Society in 2010 and 2011, and field director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network from 2008-2010, according to his resume.

He served as assistant director of Gov. Mike Huckabee's Washington, D.C., office from 2003-2007. Huckabee is the father of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who was sworn in as the state's chief executive on Jan. 10.

On Thursday, John Bridges, executive director of the Arkansas State Employees Association, said he was "enthusiastic" about Wallace's appointment.

The Arkansas State Employees Association met Thursday morning with Wallace and the leadership team at the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services "And we left very impressed with their fresh perspective and commitment to the employee health insurance plan," Bridges said.

Wallace is taking over as director of the state's Employee Benefits Division after the agency began providing group Medicare Advantage with prescription drug coverage to retirees in the state's public school and state's health insurance plans who didn't opt out of the coverage.

The retirees who didn't opt out of the Medicare Advantage coverage retained the previous coverage provided by the plans.

As of Jan. 30, about 12,500 retirees in the state's public school and state employees' health insurance plans have opted out of group Medicare Advantage with prescription drug coverage for this year, choosing to retain their former coverage, according to the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services' figures.

About 14,400 other retirees in these health insurance plans have been enrolled in the new group coverage as of Jan. 30, figures from the department show.

Retirees who are 65 or older or who are otherwise eligible for Medicare were automatically enrolled in the group Medicare Advantage program for this year and were given the opportunity to opt out or to retain existing benefits in November.

In mid-December, a few state lawmakers said they heard from retirees who said they turned in forms to opt out of the group Medicare Advantage coverage this year only to later be informed that they would be enrolled in it.

The formal period for retirees to opt out of the Medicare Advantage coverage for this year was in November, but the state's employee Benefits Division accepted forms from retirees wanting to opt out through the end of January.

Earlier this month, Johnston acknowledged that 1,102 retirees were initially assigned the wrong coverage before the problem was fixed.

"We've encountered some challenges throughout the opt-out process due largely to the size of the retiree population and the novelty of the new MAPD offering," she said.