Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, president of Mexico, posted a photo on social media that he claims "appears to be an aluxe," or a mischievous, elf-like creature in Mayan folklore that inhabits forests and fields, and is prone to playing tricks on people.

Gary Benson, 69, of Cameron Park, Calif., faces felony charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, as police say he crashed a Tesla into a woman and two girls, 9 and 10, manning a Girl Scout table in front of a Walmart store in Granite Bay.

Ana Baneira, 24, one of two Spanish nationals known to have been detained in Iran amid the anti-government protests, was released after four months in prison and will travel by plane to her hometown of Coruna, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.

Jeanna Repass, an Overland Park, Kan., Democrat, accused of not paying staff during her unsuccessful run for secretary of state, was elected the state's party chair, making her the first Black woman to lead the party and the first woman of color to lead either state party in Kansas.

Sajjad Afzal, police chief in Quetta, Baluchistan, said a bomb was rigged to a motorcycle and detonated with a remote in a crowded market, resulting in five fatalities, 16 hospitalizations and several shops in the Pakistani bazaar incurring heavy damage.

Pedro Quintana-Lujan, 26, was jailed and faces 25 criminal charges in connection with a crash in Goodyear, Ariz., that killed two bicyclists and injured 11 others, of which one had life-threatening injuries and several others were in serious condition, police spokeswoman Lisa Berry said.

Ross Noffsinger, acting building official for Anchorage, Alaska, said "tremendous" ice buildup on the roof of a gym that collapsed, killing one person and trapping two others, exceeded the weight listed by the city's design and construction standards.

Lisa Ryan, spokeswoman for the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, said an engineering firm determined that damage to a wire rope used to hang a decorative helicopter that fell at a water park, injuring four people, "was a direct contributing factor to the cause of the wire rope's failure."

Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi, was arrested over allegations of irregularities in the framing and implementation of a new excise policy, India's Central Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.