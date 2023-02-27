Lady Lions win in rout; UAPB men lose by 4

ITTA BENA, Miss. -- Five Lady Lions scored in double figures as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff defeated the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devilettes 95-60 on Saturday.

The Lady Lions had five players score in double figures, led by Jelissa Reese, who had 16 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. Maori Davenport added a double-double from the bench with 13 points and 10 rebounds and Demetria Shephard chipped in as well with 13 points.

UAPB shared the ball well in Saturday's game, racking up 15 assists on 37 made field goals. Individually, Coriah Beck dished out the most for the Lady Lions with 4 assists..

The UAPB defense was a problem in Saturday's game, forcing 15 Mississippi Valley State turnovers. Those takeaways turned into 14 points on the other end of the floor. Takaylyn Busby led the way individually for the Lady Lions with two steals.

After falling behind 5-2, UAPB went on an 8-0 run with 8:00 left in the first quarter, culminating in a bucket from Reese, to take a 10-5 lead. The Lady Lions then lost some of that lead, but still entered the quarter break with an 18-14 advantage. UAPB did most of its first-quarter damage in the paint, scoring 14 of its 18 points close to the basket.

UAPB built that first quarter lead to 37-23 before going on an 11-0 run starting at the 3:20 mark in the second period, highlighted by a bucket from Kourtney Rittenberry, to increase its lead to 48-23, a score that would hold until halftime. UAPB dominated in the paint, scoring 16 of its 30 points close to the basket.

After intermission, UAPB added to its advantage and owned a 73-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter. UAPB played well near the basket, scoring 18 of its 25 points in the paint.

UAPB started tacking on points in the fourth almost immediately, going on a 6-0 run, finished off by Reese's layup, to grow the lead to 79-44 with 8:48 to go in the contest. The Lady Lions held onto that lead for the rest of the game for the 95-60 win. UAPB took advantage of its opportunities in the post, scoring 12 of its 22 points in the paint.

UAPB will host Jackson State University at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at H.O. Clemmons Arena in an HBCUGo.tv live webcast.

MEN: Mississippi Valley 78, UAPB 74

In Itta Bena, Chris Greene, Shaun Doss Jr., and Kylen Milton combined to score 59 of UAPB's 74 total points, but the Golden Lions fell to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Saturday.

The Golden Lions had three players score in double figures, led by Greene, who had 25 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals. Doss Jr. added 19 points and 9 rebounds and Milton helped out with 15 points and 2 steals.

The UAPB offense was very productive from beyond the arc, pouring in eight threes on 23 attempts. Greene was the most prolific shooter for the Golden Lions, draining five treys in the contest.

UAPB forced 15 Mississippi Valley State turnovers while committing 14 themselves in Saturday's game. The Golden Lions turned those takeaways into 13 points on the other end of the floor. Brahm Harris led the way individually with 4 steals.

After falling behind 17-14, UAPB went on a 10-0 run with 11:59 left in the first half, culminating in a three from Zach Reinhart, to take a 24-17 lead. The Golden Lions then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 36-34.

Mississippi Valley State kept widening its lead after intermission, constructing a 64-50 advantage before UAPB went on a 10-0 run, finished off by Greene's 3, to shrink the deficit to 64-60 with 5:39 to go in the contest. The Golden Lions were unable to cut further into the deficit by the end of the game, losing 78-74. UAPB got out on the break in the period, scoring 8 fast break points.

The Golden Lions will be back in action against Jackson State for Black Out/Greek Night Part II on Thursday. The game will be streamed on HBCUGo.tv at 7:30 p.m.