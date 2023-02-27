Leave the books alone

I understand the need to oversee the books in our K-12 school libraries, but to ban books in public libraries is stupid. We don't live in communist China, Hitler's Germany, Stalin's Russia, the Ayatollah's Iran or a radical terrorist state. We have freedoms in the USA.

When you ban a book, you create interest in that book and more people will read it than if it were not banned. I don't think you want to take away the "Shades of Grey" books from our senior ladies, do you? There is more violence, drugs, sex and sexual perversion on TV, on the Internet and in the movies. You can't control curiosity. You can't control what is in people's minds. When you do, you may as well live in a totally controlled state like North Korea.

Punishing a librarian for what is on the shelf is ridiculous, not well-thought-out and utterly inane. Our Legislature needs to spend its time on more pressing issues than what we read.

MARY WALKER

Mountain Home

Shouldn't be church

Mine was a working-class family. Our religion required that we attend parochial school. My parents paid taxes to support the public school system in Arkansas in addition to 12 years of parochial school tuition for myself and three siblings. This required of them much sacrifice.

Did they complain? No they did not. Rather, they were wary of our school being financially supported by the government. Paying tuition and taxes ensured our religious freedom from government indoctrination and power over our religious practice.

Gov. Sarah Sanders' "school choice" will take monies from public schools to support religious schools. For many of these schools, the per-student public money will not cover the full bill for tuition. Also, in order to receive the taxpayers' money, I would think schools will be required to follow education policies that will affect the teaching of religion and religious practices.

Mom and Dad were right. The state should not be the church.

DANNA CARVER

Malvern

Turned to nightmare

Donald Trump's Department of Transportation repealed a mandate in 2018 that required safer brakes on trains that carried hazardous materials. On Feb. 3, nearly 50 cars, some carrying hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery crash in East Palestine, Ohio.

It seems everything Trump touched turned into a nightmare. How long does our country have to continue to suffer because of his failed presidency?

NICK SEAMAN

Lakeview