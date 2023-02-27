Look forward

Colony West Park seemed pretty simple back then.

Situated on a dip in Millbrook Road and braceleted by creeks, its focal point was a swimming pool. A short concrete pad with basketball goals made room for epic games. A tennis court allowed for Fourth of July tournaments in the tennis-boom era of Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe.

The playground had every now-deemed-dangerous piece of equipment: a merry-go-round that could go 100 miles an hour, an abnormally high solid-steel slide that got so hot it burned your legs if you managed to get to the top without falling, swings that launched kids 20 feet in the air. There were woods nearby, undeveloped land that kids could have a Huck Finn adventure within before Huck Finn became controversial.

The park was the perfect gathering place for several middle-class neighborhoods that surrounded it. Kids from Echo Valley, Sturbridge, Walnut Valley and beyond made their way on bikes, skateboards, and mopeds. Or, more often than not, they just walked.

Parks can be magnetic like that. Drop some green space in a city, provide an area for sports, other areas for recreation, and the pull begins. Now, here we are in a generation of small screens. Here we are with a generation of kids once forced indoors by pandemic and comfortable within a world of avatars and virtual reality.

It's important to get outdoors. It's vital to feel the world outside.

That's why I found myself nodding as I read the announcement that Little Rock has secured a grant to fund design work on a potential deck park.

Deck park?

Also known as a freeway lid, it's an interesting idea to force highways underground with an upbuild of space that can be used by pedestrians for leisure. More importantly, it connects neighborhoods that may be divided by interstate infrastructure, thus deleting the proverbial tracks that one can find themselves on the wrong side of.

The deck park would cover Interstate 30 in the stretch from East Sixth to Ninth Streets. As this newspaper reported last week, Mayor Frank Scott, a former state highway commissioner, insisted that the new 30 Crossing project not become racially and socioeconomically divisive as Interstate 630 did. Neighborhoods once cut off from each other would find a meeting place, a safe way to enjoy excellent leisure opportunities. Outside.

It seems expensive.

We'll find grants. We'll find donors. We'll turn to taxpayers, I'm sure. Some will complain about the cost, but those will be the same ones lamenting the fact kids don't go outside anymore.

"What about War Memorial Park?" they'll ask. I have the same question, but I'm not letting it get in the way of progress.

Let's move. Let's allow residents to experience the flavor of sunshine, to enjoy the spice that comes from connecting with folks from Little Rock's corners.

Some of my fondest childhood memories stem from that unstructured time spent on a patch of ground in a neighborhood.

I enjoy looking back. Now, let's look forward.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "Oh, Little Rock" appears every other Monday.