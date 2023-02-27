Man killed, boy hurt in Garland County wreck, troopers say

A Mountain Pine man was killed and a boy was injured in a one-vehicle wreck late Sunday in the 3700 block of Mountain Pine Road, troopers said.

Frederick Bergey, 33, of Mountain Pine, was driving a 2005 Jeep southbound on Mountain Pine Road around 9 p.m. when he reportedly exited the roadway to the right, traveled down the roadside and re-entered the roadway, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said the vehicle reportedly exited the roadway to the left, traveled down the roadside and again re-entered the roadway before rotating clockwise and skidding off the right side of the road into a tree.

Bergey was pronounced dead at the scene. A boy, whose name and age were not listed in the report, was injured and transported by LifeNet to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Conditions were clear but wet at the time of the wreck, the report states.