Angela Bassett won entertainer of the year at Saturday's NAACP Image Awards on a night that also saw her take home an acting trophy for the television series "9-1-1." The Bassett-led Marvel superhero sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" won best motion picture at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on BET from Pasadena, Calif. The 54th NAACP Image Awards were presented with Queen Latifah hosting. Serena Williams received the Jackie Robinson Sports award, which recognizes individuals in sports for high achievement in athletics along with their pursuit of social justice, civil rights and community involvement. The ceremony honors entertainers, athletes and writers of color. Honorees included Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, and civil rights attorney Ben Crump.

James Corden's final night with "The Late Late Show" is just months away and CBS will "celebrate the incredible groundbreaking impact James Corden has made on late night television," the network announced. CBS announced Friday that "The Late Late Show with James Corden" will air its final episode April 27. It also revealed that the Tony winner will team with Tom Cruise for "an epic musical performance during 'The Lion King'" in Hollywood. As final day nears, more details around the special and guests joining the show's lineup will be revealed, the network said. "I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it," Corden told fans. "I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there." After "The Late Late Show's" run ends, CBS will reportedly fill the vacant time slot with a reboot of the game show "midnight." Leading up to Corden's final episode, CBS said it will "increase the audience size" of the show to accommodate fans who "want to attend a taping before" the series ends. Corden debuted as "The Late Late Show" host in 2015, and has since gained popularity for his "Carpool Karaoke" segment. During his tenure, the show has won several Emmy Awards. "There will be so many tears. 'Cause this has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make, it really has," he said. "I've never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once."