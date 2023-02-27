Nigeria awaits tally in presidential vote

ABUJA, Nigeria -- Nigeria's election commission announced the first results late Sunday from the country's closely watched presidential election, but it could be days before a winner is declared.

The ruling All Progressives Congress party's candidate, Bola Tinubu, secured the most votes in southwest Nigeria's Ekiti state, the commission said at the national collation center in the capital, Abuja.

Results from 35 other states and Abuja were still pending after logistical problems and security concerns caused voting delays. People across the country continued casting ballots Sunday even though the general election, which included choosing a new national legislature, had been scheduled to end Saturday.

"We are aware there will be many more states concluding tonight and (tallies) coming to Abuja," Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, said.

Voters keenly awaited the announcement of the winner in the race to lead Africa's most populous country, where incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari is stepping down after two four-year terms.

There were three front-runners in the 18-party race: Tinubu, the main opposition party's Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi with the Labour Party, the surprise candidate in what was long regarded as a two-person contest.

A winner is not expected to be announced until at least today. After the last presidential election, it took four days for a declaration of victory. A runoff election will be held if no candidate secures one-quarter of the votes from two-thirds of Nigeria's 36 states and the capital city along with receiving the highest number of votes.

Some frustrated voters who were unable to cast ballots Saturday waited overnight at polling stations that stayed open on Sunday.

Election officials blamed the delays on logistical issues, though other observers pointed to the upheaval created by a redesigned currency that has left many residents unable to obtain bank notes.

The cash shortage affected transportation not only for voters but also for election workers and police officers providing security. The challenges also likely resulted in low voter turnout, said Yiaga Africa, the country's largest election monitoring body.

While Saturday's election was largely peaceful, observers said there were at least 135 critical incidents, including eight reports of ballot-snatching, that undermined the legitimacy of the country's democracy,

"It is unacceptable that Nigerians who have the constitutional rights to participate in an election go out to cast their vote and you have thugs who make it difficult for them," said Samson Itodo, the head of Yiaga Africa. "The nation needs to really rise and condemn these acts of voter suppression that we observed yesterday," he said.

Associated Press journalists saw armed men pull up to a voting station in a minibus Saturday, fire shots in the air and grab the presidential ballot box. The shots sent voters screaming and scattering, and ballots strewn across the floor.

In the capital, Abuja, some voters said they were barred from voting at all.

The elections were being carefully watched, as Nigeria is Africa's largest economy. By 2050, the U.N. estimates that Nigeria will tie with the United States as the third most populous nation in the world after India and China.

Information for this article was contributed by Taiwo Ajayi, Hilary Uguru and Sam Mednick of The Associated Press.

