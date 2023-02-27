North Little Rock mayor to deliver State of the City address tonight

Mayor Terry Hartwick will deliver his State of the City address tonight.

Hartwick will give the annual speech during the North Little RockCity Council meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.

The public may view the speech in person at the Council Chambers, City Hall, 300 Main St. in North Little Rock or by watching the meeting on Facebook.

Both the video and printed format will also be available for the community on the front page of thecity’s website following the council meeting at www.nlr.ar.gov, according to his office.

Hartwick, 74, has been North Little Rock's mayor since 2021. He previously served as mayor from 1985-1989.