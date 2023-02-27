BASKETBALL

Hawks hire Quin Snyder

Quin Snyder has been hired as coach of the Atlanta Hawks to replace the fired Nate McMillan, the team announced Sunday. Terms of the agreement were not immediately disclosed. The Hawks fired McMillan on Tuesday, when General Manager Landry Fields stressed that Atlanta's eighth-place standing in the Eastern Conference was not acceptable for a team that advanced to the conference finals in 2021. Snyder was coach of the Utah Jazz from the 2014-15 to 2021-22 seasons, accumulating a 372-264 record and leading the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. Snyder was an assistant coach with the Hawks during the 2013-14 season on head coach Mike Budenholzer's staff. He said in the team's statement he's "thrilled to go back to Atlanta."

BASEBALL

Padres, Machado reach deal

All-Star slugger Manny Machado has agreed to a new $350 million, 11-year contract that will keep him with the San Diego Padres through 2033, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Machado must pass a physical before the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, is finalized. Machado, 30, had said that after this season he planned to opt out of the $300 million, 10-year free agent deal he signed in 2019. With the $120 million he already has received, the new deal increases the free-spending Padres' commitment to Machado to $470 million over 15 years.

HOCKEY

New Jersey acquires Meier

The New Jersey Devils have acquired Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. It was not immediately clear what San Jose sent New Jersey in exchange for the rugged forward under team control for at least next year. Meier, a 26-year-old Swiss winger, has 31 goals and 21 assists in 57 games this season. He joins a playoff race with the Devils after the rival Rangers and Islanders each made moves to improve their stock.

GOLF

Vu claims first LPGA title

American Lilia Vu rode a hot putter to claim her maiden LPGA crown with a one-shot victory over home favorite Natthakritta Vongtaveelap at the LPGA Thailand on Sunday. Trailing the local rookie by six strokes at the start of the day, 25-year-old Vu unleashed eight impressive birdies, including five straight from the eighth hole to end her campaign with an immaculate round of 8-under 64 for a 22-under 266 total at Siam Country Club Old Course. Vu became the third American to triumph in the event after Lexi Thompson in 2016 and Jessica Korda in 2018. Playing her first LPGA tournament, Vongtaveelap's lack of experience took a toll with the 20-year-old golfer enduring a mixed final round featuring seven birdies offset by a double bogey and four bogeys to sign off with a 1-under 71 and and 267 overall. Former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi finished in a tie for 15th at 14-under 274. Fassi shot a 69 on Sunday. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) turned in a 72 on Sunday to finish at 3-under 285. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) posted a 69 on Sunday and completed the tournament at 1-over 289.

Howell wins LIV opener

Charles Howell III finally made winning feel easy at Mayakoba when his putter came to life for an 8-under 63 to win the LIV Golf Invitational by four shots for his first title in the Saudi-funded series. Howell had seven birdies through 10 holes to take control at El Camaleon, and then got some help when Peter Uihlein had to hit three tee shots on the 12th hole in a triple bogey that removed any drama from the final round. Howell won in his sixth start in LIV Golf and picked up $4 million, with an additional $1 million for leading his Crushers to a nine-shot victory.

Siem takes Indian Open

Marcel Siem ended his long wait for a fifth European tour title by closing with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory in the Hero Indian Open. Siem's last win on the tour came eight years and 116 days ago at the 2014 BMW Masters in Shanghai. The 42-year-old German had to go through qualifying school in November. Starting one shot behind Yannik Paul, Siem took a share of the lead after a 20-foot birdie putt at the fourth. They remained tied through 13 holes, and Siem regained the lead with a 15-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole.

TENNIS

Norrie rallies at Rio

Cameron Norrie waited a week for his revenge against top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz, rallying from a set and 3-0 down to beat the Spanish teenager in the Rio Open final on Sunday for his first title of the year. Second-seeded Norrie won 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 to win the fifth title of his career after defeats in the final to Richard Gasquet in Auckland in January and to Alcaraz in the Argentina Open championship match last weekend. Alcaraz's failure to retain his title at the clay-court tournament in Rio de Janeiro also stopped him from tying with Novak Djokovic in points at the top of the rankings. Djokovic would still have been No. 1 due to other results.

SKIING

Olsen picks up 1st WC win

Norwegian ski racer Alexander Steen Olsen earned his first World Cup win after AJ Ginnis of Greece was disqualified for missing a gate in a slalom event held on a snowy Sunday at the Palisades Tahoe resort in Olympic Valley, Calif. With the visibility deteriorating as the snow picked up intensity, Olsen turned in a clean pass through the tricky course set to finish in a two-run combined time of 1 minute, 47.47 seconds. Fellow Norwegian racer Timon Haugan was 0.05 seconds behind in second. There was a tie for third between Bulgaria's Albert Popov, who made a charge from well back in the pack, and first-run leader Clement Noel of France. In 12th place after the first run, Olsen took calculated risks to pick up the win. Before Sunday, his previous best World Cup finish was fourth in a giant slalom race last month in Austria.

MOTOR SPORTS

Nemechek earns Xfinity win

John Hunter Nemechek held off Sam Mayer and earned his third career Xfinity Series victory in a rare Sunday night race on the final NASCAR weekend at Auto Club Speedway's famed two-mile track. Nemechek reclaimed the lead shortly after a restart with 12 laps to go and held on in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota despite overheating on the final lap. The son of veteran racer Joe Nemechek won on the Xfinity circuit for the first time since Texas in late 2021. Nemechek led 49 of the 150 laps and finished strong in a Fontana race delayed for more than 24 hours after persistent rains and snow flurries during an unusual Southern California storm forced it out of its regular Saturday start time. Because of the Xfinity delay, Nemechek has the technical distinction of being the final driver to win a stock car race on the two-mile track at Auto Club Speedway.

