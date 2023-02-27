OPINION | A WORD: Here’s little quiz to tickle your brain cells, Arkansas

Recently, the word "today" reminded us that adverbs don't have to end in -ly.

Today's word is an adjective that ends in -ly. Its adjectival suffix isn't -ly; it's simply -y. In other words, this adjective derives from a word that ends in -l.

This word joins the word "wolf" in a 19th-century Western slang expression meaning a rough character, someone not to be messed with.

This word has five letters (counting the l and they).

? ... ? ... ? ... ? ... ?

The word means ...

• Having a grain composed of fibers that undulate without crossing and that often form alternating light and dark lines.

• Tending to tuck under or up.

• Tending to assume a spiral shape.

• Turning, bending, forming ringlets.

• Full of or characterized by waves.

• Having curls.

Our obfuscous game's Feb. 20 word was "molar." I'll print today's word March 6, but feel free to email if you'd like to know sooner.

Email:

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com